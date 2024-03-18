Trent Alexander-Arnold: England's Gareth Southgate had planned to play right-back in midfield against Brazil - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

England head coach Gareth Southgate planned to give injured Trent Alexander-Arnold a key midfield audition in the games versus Brazil and Belgium despite the team's defensive crisis - but his injury has scuppered those plans.

The Championship play-off final will be put back seven days to Sunday 2 June if Coventry City qualify for the most lucrative game in football as well as reaching the FA Cup final.

Real Madrid have filed a complaint against a LaLiga referee for allegedly ignoring racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Jr.

Lionel Messi will not be available for Argentina in their upcoming international friendly double-header due to injury.

THE SUN

Arsenal's Gabriel has withdrawn from the Brazil squad as a precaution.

THE GUARDIAN

Wycombe have put plans to buy Reading's training ground on hold "due to seeming planning limitations allowing only Reading FC to use the training grounds".

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are in talks with HMRC regarding an unpaid tax bill on arrangement with players and agents - and they could affect the club's transfer plans.

Swansea City were given a rousing team talk by the club's chef before they beat rivals Cardiff City.

DAILY MIRROR

Antony appeared to be furious after Erik ten Hag asked him to play left-back for Manchester United before Marcus Rashford had to get involved.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

As many as four England players could face a 20,000-mile round trip to Australia with Arsenal in May, just a week before two crucial Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers against France.

LIV rebels Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have already picked up bans and fines on the DP World Tour, meaning it is even more vital that the Ryder Cup eligibility rules are changed if the pair are to appear in next year's match.

MCC president Mark Nicholas is in line to become the club's next chairman after emerging as the committee's choice to put to the membership for approval.

DAILY RECORD

Peter Grant isn't sure Celtic fans will see the real Reo Hatate any time soon after a lengthy spell out.

