Ben White rejected England after remark from Steve Holland about interest in football - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The rift that led to Ben White's self-imposed England exile began with a barbed comment from Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland in front of team-mates at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The International Cricket Council has been urged to take control of technology away from broadcasters and introduce greater transparency in ball-tracking by Simon Taufel, one of the game's most respected umpires.

Liverpool's hunt for Jurgen Klopp's successor will accelerate following confirmation of Richard Hughes' appointment as sporting director.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday panel discuss Ben White's decision to make himself unavailable for England selection.

DAILY MIRROR

New Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has revealed why he won't be making a fanciful attempt to appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their next manager.

Bruno Fernandes has responded to criticism over his leadership style as Manchester United captain, insisting it is just his "intensity" showing on the pitch.

Rasmus Hojlund has hit out at "fake news" after a report emerged that his teammates had questioned him over conducting an interview with a Manchester United fan channel.

THE SUN

Luke Littler has been forced out of the Nordic Darts Masters in June due to family commitments.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea and Man City could both be booted out of the Premier League if they are found guilty of Financial Fair Play breaches, according to reports.

World Rugby - the game's governing body - is considering bringing in a global trial of a 20-minute red card as part of a number of law changes designed to improve its appeal.

Premier League clubs' attempts to comply with spending rules by selling players this summer could be thwarted by international managers' refusal to grant access to their squad members at the European Championship.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham are ready to make Tosin Adarabioyo one of their top earners in a bid to stop him leaving Craven Cottage.

Antonio Nusa has revealed he is over the injury concerns that scuppered a January move to Brentford.

THE TIMES

Kai Havertz should have been shown a second yellow card for diving in Arsenal's victory over Brentford before he scored the winning goal that sent his team top of the Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea could reportedly solve their Romelu Lukaku woes by using him as a makeweight in a swap deal this summer

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he does not expect England to host a World Cup in his lifetime because English football is 'too successful'.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen have moved a step closer to making their next managerial appointment.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.