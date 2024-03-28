Man Utd and Newcastle refusing to budge in stand-off over sporting director Dan Ashworth - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Newcastle are refusing to compromise in the stand-off over Dan Ashworth, with both clubs planning for a summer transfer window without having a sporting director in place.

Chelsea will appoint a new chairman in 2027 to replace Todd Boehly. As part of an extraordinary agreement, the club's American co-owners can pass the chairmanship between themselves every five years.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs maintaining a watching brief on Dani Olmo this summer. The 25-year-old Spain international is continuing to excel at RB Leipzig and has a clause that becomes active this summer where he can leave for £52m.

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso.

The Premier League's sixth-placed team will qualify for the Champions League places for the first time next season if West Ham finish fifth and win the Europa League.

Alphonso Davies' agent has hit out at Bayern Munich for giving the full-back an "ultimatum" over a contract extension amid the player being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The FA's review of the approval process behind England's controversial new Nike kit has already discovered that more rigorous checks and balances were in place under previous regimes at Wembley.

Former England rugby captain Phil Vickery has been made bankrupt, with documents showing he owes £100,000 to a company that is in liquidation.

Nearly half of all NFL teams showed an interest in signing former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit following his shock switch to football. The 23-year-old has agreed a deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs, with his move to the Super Bowl champions set to be finalised on Friday.

THE TELEGRAPH

Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, has formalised his commitment to Arsenal by signing his first professional contract at the club.

Former referee Jon Moss departed as the director of top Premier League officials after a fallout with some of the leading English referees.

Kyle Walker and John Stones were absent from Manchester City training on Thursday as their battle to be fit for the key Premier League clash against Arsenal this weekend cranks up.

Concern over the environmental impact of 'Parkrun tourism', where participants visit locations beginning with every letter of the alphabet, has been revealed among the reasons for deleting an all-time record list from the charity's website. Completing an 'A-Z' of Parkrun locations comes with considerable kudos in the running community.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs are under fire for using fan boards for their own PR. Sixteen months after Fan Advisory Boards became mandatory in the wake of the failure of the European Super League, there are questions about the control some top-flight clubs have.

THE INDEPENDENT

Paolo Maldini and Hugo Viana are among the candidates identified as part of Newcastle's search for a sporting director to replace the Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth.

DAILY MIRROR

Wrexham have disclosed that Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney more than doubled their investment in the club last year. The Welsh club have fallen further into debt despite their promotion to the EFL.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher believes working with "best in the world" Alisson has made him a better player.

THE SUN

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's assistant Mitchell van der Gaag is in the frame for the vacant manager's job at their former club Ajax.

David Sullivan has blasted Championship clubs who pay players £40,000-per-week and managers £1m-per-year.

Southampton midfielder Joe Rothwell cannot quite believe the quality of the Championship top four going all-out for promotion.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham are letting go five of the club's longest-serving scouts as part of the ongoing restructuring of their football staff.

DAILY RECORD

Everton boss Sean Dyche has hit out at claims that he slapped Nathan Patterson during the club's recent trip to Portugal - insisting he merely "tapped" the Scotland star, who didn't get the joke.

Andy Robertson has received an injury boost after news that his ankle knock picked up on Scotland duty is not serious.

