Liverpool given Ruben Amorim boost and identify potential Mo Salah replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool could land Ruben Amorim for as little as £12.8m after Xabi Alonso confirmed he would not be succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Sir Dave Brailsford held a 60th birthday dinner that saw Gareth Southgate, Dan Ashworth and Premier League managers sitting around the table in an incredible football summit.

Leicester City supporters turned on their faltering team after the club's automatic promotion push suffered a major setback against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Middlesbrough overcame an injury crisis and an aborted plane landing to claim a 90th-minute equalising goal that damaged Southampton's hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy examines the possible names for Liverpool's manager search, after Xabi Alonso commits his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are reportedly preparing for life without Mohamed Salah and will target one of his Egyptian team-mates, Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush, as a replacement.

Erik ten Hag says he expects Luke Shaw to return from injury before the end of the season as the England defender aims to prove his fitness in time for the European Championships this summer.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen aimed a swipe at teenage sensation Luke Littler after his Premier League defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Night 9 of the Premier League in Belfast.

Fernando Torres has returned to Liverpool to shadow Jurgen Klopp for the day while the team were in training ahead of their game against Brighton. Torres is currently managing Atletico Madrid's U19s but was invited to oversee training and gain first-hand experience from Klopp and his No.2 Pep Ljinders.

Antoine Griezmann suffered disappointment on his UK horse racing debut as his horse Hooking finished third behind favourite Elegant Man in the Good Friday meeting at Newcastle.

England's players' partners are set to be kept 20 miles from Gareth Southgate's football team during this summer's Euros to prevent a repeat of the 'circus' that engulfed the team the last time the players competed inn Germany.

THE INDEPENDENT

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will take things "day by day" with Andy Robertson as he indicated the left back's injury was not serious.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident Kobbie Mainoo can deal with the hype following his impressive full England debut.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi amid reports the Italian could replace him at Liverpool next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Roberto De Zerbi's style at Brighton and admits the Seagulls can beat anyone on their day.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has risked the wrath of Cristian Romero after indicating the club could block the centre-back from playing at the 2024 Olympics.

Pep Guardiola has admitted he would love to have signed Declan Rice - who decided to snub Treble winners Manchester City in favour of Arsenal.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has branded Blues fans booing manager Mauricio Pochettino "unusual and disruptive".

THE SUN

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes Ben White ends his England call-up protest soon.

DAILY RECORD

Callum McGregor has a "very good" chance of being fit to face Rangers on April 7, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Philippe Clement insists he is "confident" that Rangers can secure John Lundstram on a new contract amid links with Trabzonspor.

