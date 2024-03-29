Manchester United will allow Christian Eriksen to leave the club this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United will allow Christian Eriksen to leave Old Trafford this summer as one of the first casualties of the club's desire to build a younger squad.

Sporting Lisbon will demand around £70m for former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres if he is to be sold this summer.

Thiago Silva's time at Chelsea appears set to come to an end this summer with the veteran defender expected to leave on a free transfer.

FIFA is likely to come under increased pressure from human rights organisations after 12 people were jailed for religious chanting during matches in Saudi Arabia, the likely 2034 World Cup host nation.

Tottenham are likely to need another solution for club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele this summer with current loan club Galatasaray expected to pass on their £13m buy option for the midfielder.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is cashing in off the field with a reported £5.4m in profit coming from his commercial deals on top of his £400,000 weekly wage.

Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer has admitted his thoughts turned straight to the person whose sad passing allowed him to undergo a life-saving liver transplant last year after the Spireites secured promotion back to the EFL.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool's hopes of landing Ruben Amorim as their next manager have been boosted as he is understood to be considering a move away from Sporting Lisbon in the summer even if they win the Portuguese title.

West Ham fans criticised Kalvin Phillips on social media after his forgettable appearance off the bench in the 4-3 defeat at Newcastle with one claiming he could be "the worst loan signing of all time".

Disgraced former Netherlands footballer Quincy Promes is reported to be enduring brutal living conditions in a United Arab Emirates prison while he waits to find out if he will be sent back to Russia or extradited to his home nation to begin a jail term for smuggling cocaine.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Kalvin Phillips reacted with obscenities and a lewd gesture after he faced abuse from angry West Ham fans as he boarded the team coach following Saturday's 4-3 defeat by Newcastle United.

Research has revealed Manchester City would lead the Premier League by five points if no added time had been played this season with Chelsea down in a lowly 13th place

Jesse Lingard's first start for FC Seoul looks like being delayed as he is struggling with a knee injury ahead of their clash with Gangwon on Sunday and might not feature at all.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool star Conor Bradley has revealed it was Real Madrid-era Gareth Bale who he idolised as a footballer while he was growing up.

Bath will lodge complaints with the Premiership Rugby and RFU after controversy during their clash with Harlequins on Saturday when the hosts' Irne Herbst's sin-bin period lasted only seven minutes rather than the scheduled 10.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United will not sway from appointing Dan Ashworth as their next sporting director despite his current club Newcastle digging their heels in over any deal.

Excitement is growing that Arsenal have found their next young star after 14-year-old prodigy Max Dowman made a dazzling appearance for their U18 side in a 5-2 win over Fulham on Saturday.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic face a club versus country row with South Korea after Yang Hyeon-Jun was named in their Olympic squad for the Asian U23 Cup next month despite previous hints from manager Hwang Sun-Hong that he would be omitted.

