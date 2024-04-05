Jermain Defoe wants to become next Sunderland manager - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jermain Defoe wants to be the next Sunderland manager. The former Sunderland striker is ready to leave his role as Tottenham U18 coach, with a backroom team poised to go and is keen on a return to Wearside.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are pursuing a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly but there is still some negotiating to do for the free agent, and fees expected by intermediaries could yet be a problem.

Chris Smalling is said to be suing his wealth managers for £750,000 after claiming they failed to tell him about fees and charges which could have cost £97.7m.

Newcastle have now told several academy players they will be released this summer, including two who made their Premier League debuts this season - Michael Ndiweni and Amadou Diallo.

Penarol defender Maximiliano Olivera sustained a huge gash below the eye after being struck by a stone thrown from the crowd in their Copa Libertadores opener against Rosario on Thursday.

Southampton manager Russell Martin believes it is "likely" director of football Jason Wilcox will make the move to Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam explains why Manchester United are targeting Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox

Yorkshire have reported a staggering £7.1m annual loss, despite hosting a lucrative Ashes Test match last year.

Aintree say their security team will continue to work with Merseyside police and 'plan for all eventualities' ahead of the Grand National, despite animal rights group Animal Rising saying they have no plans to disrupt the race.

THE SUN

Lionel Messi could become a co-owner of Inter Miami alongside David Beckham - using a very familiar clause.

Fernando Torres is set to leave his role as Atletico Madrid's U19 manager, it's been claimed.

Even the coaching staff are suffering with Newcastle's injury crisis after goalkeeping coach Shwan Jalal suffered a knee injury during the club's recent trip to Dubai.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have announced a two per cent rise in ticket prices for the 2024-25 season.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on the River Seine and there are no 'Plan B' alternatives, city officials have insisted.

DAILY EXPRESS

There was no love lost between Enzo Fernandez and Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount after the Chelsea star branded his ex-team-mate a "coward" following a Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United

John Murtough will reportedly leave Manchester United once the club formalise the appointment of new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

THE TIMES

Leicester City's legal action against the Premier League after being charged with breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules appears to be at odds with their own annual report.

Paul Barber, the Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive, revealed this week that the club pipped "a very big club in north London" to seal a partnership deal with British Airways late last year, which he described as "a fantastic coup for us".

For the eighth consecutive year West Ham's gender pay gap is in favour of women.

The RFU will charge the highest price for a standalone England Test when the All Blacks visit Twickenham in November, with top tickets costing £229.

The Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens' latest annual accounts stand as a warning regarding the precarious nature of rugby clubs, even those at the top of the sport.

DAILY STAR

Thomas Tuchel confirmed Bayern Munich could be missing five players when their Champions League clash against Arsenal comes around next week.

Premier League referees are the highest-paid officials in Europe, according to new stats.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Senior English cricket officials are holding talks over creating a policy to ensure players are not left unemployed and abandoned should a county club go out of business.

DAILY RECORD

Oli McBurnie is still clinging to his Rangers transfer dream as decision time over his future draws nearer.

Former Netflix chief Erik Barmack is the man behind the plan to plough fresh money into Motherwell.

SCOTTISH SUN

Storm Kathleen is poised to wreak havoc on the travel plans of thousands of Rangers fans planning to attend Sunday's crucial Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.