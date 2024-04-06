Frank Lampard a shock candidate to become Canada head coach - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard is a shock candidate to become the new head coach of the Canada national team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil was thrown out of the referee's room after arguing about a VAR decision that cost his side a late equaliser in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at Molineux.

SUNDAY TIMES

Some Manchester United staff members have been told that they will no longer have access to chauffeur-driven private cars as Ineos continues to crackdown on lavish spending by the club.

Leicester City's legal action against the Premier League after being charged with breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules appears to be at odds with their own annual report.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Nani admitted he was wracked with nerves before scoring in a penalty shootout to help Manchester United win the Champions League in 2008.

Dani Alves said "wherever I go, I survive" in his first public words since being released from prison.

Usain Bolt has seen his U17 400m record smashed by Jamaican sensation Nickecoy Bramwell.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Daniel Munoz was spotted asking City star Erling Haaland for his shirt at half-time.

Alexander Isak is the latest ace to be targeted by professional robbers.

Jamie O'Hara and Ryan Babel are among the ex-Premier League footballers that will be forced to lie on a new reality dating show.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Nick Kyrgios has added more fuel to the fire over Cristian Garin's controversial quarter-final win at the Estoril Open by calling for the umpire involved to be fired.

Ben Shalom has insisted it would be a 'shame' if a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua does not happen on UK soil.

Cristiano Ronaldo's turbulent second stint at Manchester United reportedly sparked changes at Old Trafford, including the introduction of a rule on player salaries which could restrict the hopes and ambitions of sporting director target Dan Ashworth.

Novak Djokovic has joined the tennis world in hoping that Rafael Nadal is able to recover from injury in time for this year's French Open.

SUNDAY RECORD

Michael Stewart has responded to Roy Keane after the Manchester United legend aimed a jibe at his former Old Trafford colleague.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are reportedly stepping up their chase for Joe Hart's successor with the Englishman set to retire at the end of the season.

