Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite cannot explain England snub for recent friendlies with Brazil and Belgium - Paper Talk

Sunday 7 April 2024 22:11, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
Jarrad Branthwaite has said he doesn't know why he didn't feature for England in recent friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.
DAILY MIRROR
Anthony Joshua has confirmed he will return to the ring in September following his KO win against Francis Ngannou.
Sir Alex Ferguson didn't join Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford for Manchester United's game against Liverpool because he was at the EFL Trophy final.
THE SUN
Fans spotted Andre Onana smothering his gloves in Vaseline - but there is a clever reason behind the bizarre move.
DAILY STAR
Former Rangers star Josh Windass revealed what Steven Gerrard was really like as a boss during training.
Mesut Ozil has revealed that there's one club he wished he'd played for at some point.
THE TELEGRAPH
Scottish football fans face hate crime complaints from members of the public who hear chants on TV at home, a senior lawyer has warned.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic have hit out at 'unacceptable' scenes that saw assistant boss John Kennedy allegedly struck with several coins at Ibrox.