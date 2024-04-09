Tottenham among Premier League suitors for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is set to be at the centre of Premier League approaches this summer, with Tottenham keeping an eye on the Spain international's situation.

Newcastle United are close to finalising a new contract for Brazil international Joelinton after a series of positive meetings with the player and his representatives.

Liverpool and their winger Luis Diaz face a crossroads this summer with a decision on whether to extend the Colombian's contract or sell him, given interest from Paris Saint-Germain and others in the player.

Image: PSG are reportedly interested in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Tyler Offiah, the son of rugby league great Martin, will join Bath on a three-year deal after rejecting interest from Leicester Tigers, Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wigan Warriors.

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, has brushed off concerns over England's talent drain to France, claiming players crossing the Channel are making "a lifestyle choice as much as anything else".

DAILY MAIL

A number of big-name Manchester United players could be sold this summer, according to reports.

THE TIMES

The agency that represents the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been ordered to pay almost £4.5m in compensation to one of its former players by a Dutch court.

Jake White has criticised the South African Rugby Union for the chaos of his Vodacom Bulls squad needing to travel to England on eight different flights for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints.

The triathlon at this summer's Paris Olympics could become a duathlon - without the swimming leg - if adverse weather conditions affect the quality of Seine water.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool stars Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all back in training in a major boost to the Reds.

Manchester United's new part-owners INEOS has made its first big managerial decision since taking control of the club's football operations with a new contract offered to first-team women's manager Marc Skinner.

Image: Man Utd Women boss Marc Skinner could be set for a contract extension

Gareth Southgate has been warned there will be a major crackdown on discipline at this summer's Euros.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to a former Liverpool nutrition expert as part of the ongoing overhaul being undertaken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is back involved in football after taking on his second role since leaving the Premier League giants.

THE SUN

Manchester United star Scott McTominay is set to be sidelined for three weeks with injury.

THE ATHLETIC

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed MLS owners in person at the league's Board of Governors meeting today in Los Angeles, becoming the first FIFA president to attend the league's board meeting since MLS's founding in 1996.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts have issued a fresh rallying cry for their supporters to snap up tickets for next week's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

