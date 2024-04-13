Manchester United emerge as contenders to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney - Paper Talk

Plus: Bruno Guimaraes says he is happy at Newcastle amid links with Man Utd; Spurs and West Ham go head-to-head for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo; Brighton and Brentford among the clubs tracking Portugal U20 star Gustavo Sa; Scotland boss Steve Clarke keeps tabs on Lincoln City's Joe Taylor
Saturday 13 April 2024 23:30, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Manchester United have emerged as potential dark horses in the race to sign Ivan Toney.
Tottenham and West Ham are going head-to-head for Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo.
Bruno Guimaraes has insisted he is happy with life at Newcastle as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are guaranteed to finish above 14th place in the league table after beating Tottenham, triggering the clause which means they have to sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea for £28m.
Brighton and Brentford are among the clubs tracking Portugal U20 attacking midfielder Gustavo Sa.
Brentford have launched an internal investigation into their injury problems after suffering 29 blows this season.
Israel have targeted featuring at future editions of the Copa America after signing a cooperation agreement with CONMEBOL.
Pep Guardiola hailed his team for being 'alive' for another Treble - and has called on his players to embrace the 'incredible' opportunity to fight again on all fronts.
Ange Postecoglou accused his Tottenham team of lacking bravery after they slumped to their heaviest defeat of his reign at the club.
Aurelien Tchouameni struck early in the second half to give Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Mallorca as they rested key players ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
The US owners of Chelsea have sold both the hotels on the Stamford Bridge site to another company they own, generating £75.6 million of income which will count towards their profitability and sustainability rules compliance.
Swansea City are suing Russell Martin for "breach of contract" following his defection to Championship rivals Southampton last summer.
SUN ON SUNDAY
Dan Burn was called "more than a player" for keeping a promise to deaf fans by celebrating a Newcastle goal with a British Sign Language message.
SUNDAY OBSERVER
Jason Day has revealed he was asked to remove a garish sweater by Augusta National officials before the second round of the Masters.
Nike's Team USA track and field kit for women is needlessly revealing and sexist, women athletes have said after the US sportswear brand unveiled its outfits for this summer's Olympic Games.
SCOTTISH SUN
Philippe Clement has accused Dundee of showing travelling fans a lack of respect after Dees secretary Eric Drysdale tried to blame climate change for their fifth call-off of the season.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke and his scouts are keeping tabs on Lincoln City frontman Joe Taylor.
SUNDAY MAIL
Daizen Maeda, who is unlikely to feature again this season, has revealed that the most frustrating part of being out injured is that his son can't watch him play for Celtic.