Sporting Lisbon braced for player exodus if boss Ruben Amorim quits for Liverpool - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Sporting Lisbon are braced for a player exodus if coach Ruben Amorim quits for Liverpool.

Manchester City are already putting their succession plan in place for Pep Guardiola - City Group will look close to home for his replacement and are set to consider Girona's Michel Sanchez.

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has been accused of being a neglectful absentee landlord by residents living in a string of properties owned by the Dutch ace.

Barcelona boss Xavi is the latest name to be linked with a move to Ajax this summer, as the Dutch giants prepare for a dramatic overhaul.

Amanda Staveley has confirmed that she remains a director of Newcastle United to allay fears that she had stepped down.

Manchester City will face competition from title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal when they step up their interest in £50m-rated Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford's Yoane Wissa was left fuming at full-time in Brentford's 5-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League after he was substituted when he was on a hat-trick

Yoane Wissa was left frustrated with Thomas Frank after the Brentford boss denied him the opportunity to convert his brace into a hat-trick against Luton Town.

Erik ten Hag is at the centre of a power struggle at former club Ajax as he waits to hear if Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to give him the vote of confidence he wants by offering him a new contract.

Newcastle are lining up a £25m transfer swoop for 19-year-old Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, who is currently on loan at Roma.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle will start the interview process for their next sporting director next week with a preference for them to have experience in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder accused his Sheffield United players of giving up after Burnley turned the battle of the Premier League's bottom two into a Bramall Lane stroll.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Despite only signing for Liverpool last summer, Ryan Gravenberch has been linked to Turkish club Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich are closing in on appointing a new manager, director Max Eberl has revealed, with speculation over Zinedine Zidane being the No 1 choice hotting up.

Luis Enrique believes he has constantly been 'attacked' and 'vilified' by the press throughout his managerial career - but dismissed their relevance to him.

Emma Hayes called on Chelsea to do everything they can to sell-out Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Frenkie de Jong and 'have enquired' about the possibility of signing the Barcelona midfielder, according to reports.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Middlesex are exploring the possibility of leaving Lord's and making their main home at a newly developed ground in north-west London.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are leading the race for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to reports.

Jack Grealish could reportedly lead an exodus from Manchester City this summer.

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has met up with former club chief Ed Woodward.

West Ham almost signed Cole Palmer in a sensational coup but Chelsea poached him at the last minute.

SUNDAY MAIL

Stuart Armstrong is on crutches and set to miss the rest of the season in another potential blow to Steve Clarke's plans for the summer.

