Bayern Munich dreaming of Pep Guardiola return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich are dreaming of a return to the club for Pep Guardiola as they continue their search for a new head coach, according to reports.

Newcastle are rekindling interest in Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

The US-based wellbeing company 10X Health Systems are at the centre of Paul Pogba's failed doping test last year.

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfield talent Georgiy Sudakov.

Sevilla are among the clubs monitoring developments with Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca.

Edin Terzic says Jadon Sancho is clearly happier now he is back at Borussia Dortmund, but he does not know if they can keep him at the club.

Ruben Amorim has announced he will remain at Sporting Lisbon next season after leading the club to Liga Portugal success.

Image: Bayern Munich reportedly want Man City boss Pep Guardiola to return to the club

THE SUN

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has reportedly been axed by the WWE after over three decades with the promotion.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Arabia may be persuaded to help build the Billiardrome to save the world championship for Sheffield beyond 2027.

Tom Curry could make a surprise return from hip surgery for Sale Sharks' Premiership run-in after undergoing anti-gravity rehabilitation at Manchester United.

THE TIMES

The Investec Champions Cup risks disappearing from mainstream television in the UK from next season because its organisers have not agreed a renewed deal with TNT Sports.

The US PGA Championship will not come with an "asterisk" after Talor Gooch, the outspoken 2023 LIV Golf champion, received a surprise invitation to compete at Valhalla Golf Club next week.

THE DAILY MIRROR

Darwin Nunez has fuelled talk of him leaving Liverpool after he deleted every post on his Instagram of him playing for the Reds.

Substitutes at Euro 2024 could be forced to sit alongside fans after UEFA increased squad sizes for the tournament to 26 players.

Kylian Mbappe has accepted the challenge to face eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a 100m race - but the Frenchman does not fancy his chances of coming out on top.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick mocked Birmingham City's relegation to League One during The Roast of Tom Brady.

Virgil van Dijk revealed there is no update on his contract situation yet but he is expecting to play a part in Liverpool 's 'transition'.

Zinedine Zidane has spoken out about his managerial future, revealing he has no plans to manage Bayern Munich in the future.

EVENING STANDARD

Viktor Gyokeres has refused to commit his future to Sporting amid interest from Arsenal and other top European clubs.

THE ATHLETIC

Emma Hayes says she spoke to Jurgen Klopp after deleting her social media accounts as she criticised "unacceptable" levels of abuse managers face.

Real Madrid will be presented with the LaLiga trophy after the game with Granada this weekend.

Vitor Roque's agent has launched a stinging attack on Xavi and Barcelona over the Brazilian's lack of game time and hinted he could look to leave the club this summer.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City's partner club Girona face an anxious wait for UEFA clearance to be involved in next season's Champions League.

DAILY RECORD

Daniel Kelly has reportedly rejected an initial contract offer from Celtic - but he remains in talks over a new deal.

A move to Rangers is "likely to appeal" to Paddy McNair as he approaches the end of his Middlesbrough contract.

Aberdeen don't expect Jimmy Thelin's starting date to be accelerated before the end of the current Premiership season.

Ian McCall is wanted for a sensational return to Queen of the South just days after masterminding Clyde's great escape.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steve Clarke is considering taking the uncapped 18-year-old Ben Doak to the Euros this summer.

Lawrence Shankland says he has a "duty" to himself to secure the best contract of his career.

