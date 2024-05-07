Man Utd won't sack Erik ten Hag before FA Cup final, but he is off Bayern Munich list - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will not sack Erik ten Hag before this month's FA Cup final despite Monday night's humiliating defeat at Crystal Palace ramping up the pressure on the manager.

Paul Scholes believes Antony was questioning Ten Hag when he held three fingers up at Mason Mount following Manchester United's 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag is reportedly no longer in the running for the Bayern Munich job.

The biker who had his leg broken by Manchester United hero Nicky Butt in a road accident says it cost his job and claims the star has never said sorry.

Rapper Bugzy Malone has revealed shock talks to fight Floyd Mayweather.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's army of opinionated former players are causing reservations among some of the potential candidates to succeed Erik ten Hag as manager.

Johannes Spors, the global sporting director of 777 Group, is among the names Newcastle United have considered in their search for Dan Ashworth's successor.

Aston Villa's do-or-die Europa Conference League semi-final second-leg tie against Olympiakos will be officiated by a referee who served a six-month ban as part of a German match-fixing scandal.

County cricket faces a new scheduling clash amid fears that more than 30 English players will miss the start of next season, and more homegrown players could become white-ball only.

THE TIMES

Image: Saracens will not change their policy despite Billy Vunipola's arrest

Saracens will not end their policy of taking players on mid-season bonding trips despite Billy Vunipola being arrested during the team's weekend away in Mallorca.

The All England Club has given the LTA its highest surplus payment of £48.8m after posting record financial figures for Wimbledon last year.

A former Chelsea coach has been banned for life from football after he was accused of racist bullying.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's coaching staff believe there is a lack of a vocal presence in the dressing room - which has contributed to their decline this term.

Liverpool keeper coach John Achterberg is set to team up again with Anfield legend Steven Gerrard when he leaves the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

‌Billy Vunipola has recalled the "embarrassing" and "disappointing" moment when he was arrested after an incident in a Majorcan club - but admitted he cannot remember being tasered.

Jude Bellingham is set to lift his first league title behind closed doors after Real Madrid reportedly rejected the idea of celebrating their La Liga win when they face Granada next weekend.

Sebastian Kehl believes Borussia Dortmund have already proved it was a good decision to bring Jadon Sancho back to Signal Iduna Park, but the sporting director stopped short of saying the Manchester United star would make a permanent switch this summer.

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has accused Rasmus Hojlund of "behaving really childishly" - but believes it is down to the influence of his team-mates.

THE ATHLETIC

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are set to appoint Fernando Hierro as their new sporting director.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United's humiliating capitulation at Selhurst Park on Monday evening could spark a summer exodus as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS era starts to take shape in the summer

Jose Mourinho is itching for a sensational second stint at the helm of Manchester United, insiders claim.

DAILY RECORD

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly attempting to get rid of Jeremie Frimpong's release clause - which could scupper a move to Manchester United and a Celtic payday.

The agent of Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has teased a potential move to Rangers amid speculation over a potential move to Ibrox.

Image: John Lundstram's contract at Rangers ends this summer

Jamie Murphy admits he can't see John Lundstram staying at Rangers next season as the midfielder nears the end of his current contract.

The SPFL has reportedly lined up William Hill as the new sponsor of the league in a "record agreement".

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers keeper Jack Butland has been spotted having heated words with a fan following Sunday's win over Kilmarnock.

Former Rangers and Dundee United star Jon Daly has been sacked by St Patrick's Athletic - just six months on from winning them a cup.

