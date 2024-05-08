Man Utd's possible manager search won't focus on trophies alone, boosting Gareth Southgate's chances - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will not pick a successor to Erik ten Hag on their trophy record alone, which boosts the chances of Gareth Southgate emerging as the favourite for the post - should the club decide to sack the Dutchman.

At least two Premier League clubs have enquired about signing Mason Greenwood but the controversial Manchester United striker is still more likely to move overseas if sold this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player United We Stand editor Andy Mitten believes there will be changes in the summer at Manchester United but says recruitment could prove to be difficult due to the club potentially having no European football next season.

Newcastle United have whittled down their shortlist for a new sporting director to two names with Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman competing with German Johannes Spors.

Ajax are attempting to steal a march on some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, by pursuing their interest in Graham Potter.

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe cited email traffic statistics to Manchester United staff as the basis for a ban on working from home and told them to seek ­"alternative employment" if they are not ­willing to come to club premises.

Saracens intend to continue their team-bonding social trips, with Mark McCall insisting the recent excursion to Mallorca was "really enjoyable" despite Billy Vunipola's arrest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains on the Transfer Talk podcast why June 30th has effectively become an extra deadline day for clubs this summer because of profit and sustainability rules.

DAILY MAIL

Emergency services raced to the aid of a Premier League footballer diagnosed with an addiction to laughing gas - amid desperate concerns for his welfare.

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint that he wants to return to the Premier League, amid speculation linking him with the Manchester United job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football writer and broadcaster Henry Winter and The Times' Martin Hardy discuss Thomas Tuchel's decision to sub Harry Kane as Bayern Munich were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Championship clubs have increased the amount they are permitted to lose over three years by £2.5m.

A napkin that secured Lionel Messi's boyhood move to Barcelona is now up for sale and you can enter the bidding for one of football's most important artefacts if you have a spare £300,000 to hand.

Hakim Ziyech looks set to remain with Galatasaray permanently, after a successful loan spell at the Turkish club from Chelsea.

Celtic have placed Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly - who started his career at Rangers - on a list of summer transfer targets.

THE SUN

Manchester United's training ground atmosphere has turned 'toxic' after criticism from Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Part-owner Ratcliffe sent out a memo to all staff recently citing his disappointment after a tour of the facilities.

Armando Broja could be the first Chelsea star through the exit door this summer - with Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund hoping to snap up the striker.

Unai Emery is set to gamble by recalling Emi Martinez for Aston Villa's biggest European tie in 42 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Olympiakos is their biggest challenge of the season so far.

THE MIRROR

Martin O'Neill is reportedly on the cusp of ending a five-year exile from management by becoming the new head coach of Rapid Bucharest.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants his future resolved by the end of Euro 2024 this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Marco Reus in preliminary talks with MLS side St. Louis City ahead of Borussia Dortmund exit.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to back Ange Postecoglou with signings in three priority positions this summer and could let up to seven players leave as the club look to create a squad capable of playing the manager's style of football next season.

Chelsea are likely to face an uphill battle to comply with Uefa's financial rules if they qualify for Europe next season.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

Coming up... it's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.