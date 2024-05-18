Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna a leading candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sundays' newspapers...

THE OBSERVER

Chelsea have identified Ipswich's Kieran McKenna as one of the leading candidates to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, whose future is up in the air before his end-of-season review with the club's hierarchy.

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of the Palmeiras prodigy Estêvão Willian for a fee in the region of €60m (£51.4m).

Xavi Hernández insists "nothing has changed" and that he still has the "same enthusiasm and ambition" amid reports that Barcelona have decided to sack him.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Conor Gallagher as he prepares for what could be his Chelsea farewell.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Image: Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to attract summer attention

Everton are bracing themselves for opening offers for Jarrad Branthwaite over the coming days with Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham all having expressed interest in the England hopeful.

Gary O'Neil has hinted at a transfer fire-sale at Wolves as he warned that the club are not 'blessed with money to spend'.

Thiago Alcantara is looking to continue competing at the highest level in Europe after leaving Liverpool.

Emma Raducanu has hit out at the gender pay gap in tennis and claimed female stars are underappreciated.

The lawyer representing Scottie Scheffler says his client is ready to go to trial after a Friday morning arrest outside the Valhalla Golf Club, the host of the PGA Championship.

THE SUNDAY MIRROR

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes Marcus Rashford would benefit from a change in manager after struggling under Erik ten Hag this season.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has denied that Roberto De Zerbi will become their new manager.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

Assistant Liverpool boss Pep Lijnders believes working under Jurgen Klopp has prepared him perfectly for another crack at management.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

The napkin that Lionel Messi signed to promise he would join Barcelona has been sold at auction.

Jurgen Klopp has joined Instagram and included a nod to his first Liverpool press conference on his profile.

Premier League football clubs are set to receive a cash windfall of £103m thanks to the Championship promotion battle.

Former England striker James Beattie has landed a shock new job as director of football at seventh-tier non-League side AFC Totton.

THE ATHLETIC

Napoli have contacted Manchester United over a possible deal for Mason Greenwood.

Wolves are in advanced talks to sign Che Adams. He will be available on a free transfer this summer when his Southampton contract expires.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aaron Hickey has lost his battle to be fit for the Euros and won't be in Steve Clarke's 26-man squad when it is announced on Wednesday.

THE SUNDAY MAIL

Joe Hart has been urged to make a retirement U-turn and stay with Celtic for another season.