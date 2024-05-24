Chelsea plan £60m move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea will move for £60m Michael Olise - regardless of who they make their new manager.

The Football Association will offer assistance to England's squad at Euro 2024 should they wish to vote in July's General Election.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Crystal Palace's co-owner John Textor has confirmed he is attempting to sell his stake in the club and would consider investing in Everton.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to sign a new, long-term contract that would see him extend his trophy-laden stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond a decade.

Wolves have told Premier League rivals that VAR is putting their players at greater risk of injury as they bid to have the controversial system scrapped in time for next season.

Nottingham Forest know they have to sell players by June 30 if they are to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules this time around.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag believes he will be sacked after Manchester United refused to back him ahead of the FA Cup Final.

Chelsea have held talks with Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca as they step up their search for a new manager.

THE TIMES

Kieran McKenna will wait on Manchester United before making a decision on his next move, with Erik ten Hag expecting to be sacked after Saturday's FA Cup final.

Rishi Sunak will be hoping that England do well at Euro 2024 because an early exit could be the final nail in the coffin of his dying government.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have not yet ruled out a move for Roberto De Zerbi as they work through the club's four-man shortlist of candidates to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah will be Bosman free-transfer targets next season, with Saudi Arabian clubs willing to wait for two of the Premier League's biggest stars if they cannot land them this summer.

Bruno Fernandes has insisted he does not want to leave Manchester United but wants to ensure the club share his ambitions after admitting his "frustration" at another troubled season.

SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL

Bologna have joined Southampton in the pursuit of £6m Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

DAILY RECORD

Fenerbahce flop Ryan Kent looks set to repeat his Rangers exit and become a free agent just 12 months after bringing the curtain down on his Ibrox career.

SCOTTISH SUN

Liam Kelly has broken his silence on his Motherwell exit as he closes in on a stunning Rangers return.