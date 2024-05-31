Ousmane Diomande: Manchester United considering move for Sporting Lisbon defender - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are considering a move for Ousmane Diomande with Sporting prepared to compromise on their asking price in order to attract summer bids.

Marc Guehi is set to be given a chance to prove his worth for the Euros as part of England's final preparations for the tournament.

Chelsea are reportedly at odds with Enzo Fernandez over the midfielder's participation at the Paris Olympics.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich are monitoring out-of-favour Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko, who could become Vincent Kompany's first signing as their new manager.

Arsenal physio Jordan Reece is set to join Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of securing a deal for young talent James Overy, who has been playing non-league football in Devon.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid will unveil Kylian Mbappe as their new star on Monday, according to a new report.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reclaimed their position as Europe's most valuable football club.

THE SUN

Manchester United have approached former Barcelona boss Xavi about becoming the club's new manager, according to sensational reports in Spain.

Everton are prepared to sell any of their star players this summer as they battle financial peril.

Antonio Conte is on the verge of taking over as Napoli boss - and is reportedly plotting a transfer raid on Chelsea this summer.

Despite being named as Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick has yet to be officially registered as the club's new boss.

THE ATHLETIC

Morocco defender Chadi Riad has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Crystal Palace.

Real Madrid are in talks about a new contract for highly-rated academy player Paulo Iago - but doubts have emerged on both sides over whether agreement will be reached.

Borussia Dortmund have signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard is among the initial candidates for the Burnley job, with the chairman Alan Pace running a full process to find Vincent Kompany's successor rather than making a quick appointment.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are in talks with Palmeiras over a deal to buy the 18-year-old attacker Luis Guilherme. The Brazil Under-20 international is valued by his club at about £25m.

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says faith in the anti-doping system is at an "all-time low" in the wake of the way global regulators handled a case involving Chinese swimmers.

DAILY STAR

Kobbie Mainoo will sign a new deal with Manchester United following the Euros.

Ederson will have to hand in a transfer request if he wants to leave Manchester City.

EVENING STANDARD

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has hit out at Daichi Kamada's agents ahead of a move to Crystal Palace.

Hugo Lloris says he was "pushed aside" at Tottenham during the final few months of his time at the club.

Lee Carsley and other England youth-team coaches will be on the ground in Germany this summer to scout England's potential Euro 2024 knockout-round opponents.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is on Liverpool's transfer radar and has said he wants to play in the "biggest competitions, at the best clubs".

THE TIMES

Leicester City are expected to take their time over appointing a new manager with Enzo Maresca set to be confirmed as Chelsea's head coach.

Michael Edwards has appointed a head of global goalkeeping as he continues to improve Liverpool's strategy under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group - Hans Leitert, who is a former coach at Tottenham Hotspur and the author of The Art of Goalkeeping.

Alexander Zverev's appeal hearing is under way in Berlin after a German court imposed a €450,000 (£380,000) fine on the tennis player for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, the model Brenda Patea, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter.

DAILY RECORD

After just one full season in the MLS, former Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is close to sealing an £8m switch to Mexican side Cruz Azul from Atlanta United.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage will step down from his role after three-and-a-half years at Tynecastle.

English outfits Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Blackpool are all keen to take a look at Queen's Park kid Max Willoughby this summer.

Liam Polworth has been persuaded to stay at Kilmarnock after a last-ditch effort by boss Derek McInnes.