Liverpool join race to sign Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have joined the race for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester City want to secure Erling Haaland to a new contract - in a bid to avoid the prospect of an Etihad exodus next year.

Erik ten Hag has vowed that three new signings will transform Manchester United into top-four contenders - if he can also find a cure to the injury problems that wrecked the last Premier League campaign.

Sepp van den Berg is desperate to leave Liverpool having been serially loaned out - but believes they are pricing him out of a move.

Kai Havertz has revealed that he sees himself as a No 9 for Arsenal going forward after enjoying a strong end to the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The plot to launch a European Super League has been dealt a fresh blow after Juventus decided to rejoin the body of clubs opposing the controversial breakaway competition.

Jose Mourinho has agreed a two-year deal to manage Turkish giants Fenerbahce and will be reunited with his former assistant Ricardo Formosinho with whom he last worked at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Vincent Kompany's wages at Bayern Munich are reportedly set to see him earn £2.6million more than their former head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Newcastle have reportedly switched their focus to a move for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen after Chelsea hijacked their pursuit of Tosin Adarabioyo.

AC Milan are set to reignite their interest in Jakub Kiwior this summer.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Incoming Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho already faces a transfer dilemma according to reports, with Arsenal eyeing a swoop for full-back Ferdi Kadioglu who has already agreed terms on a move to the Emirates.

THE OBSERVER

Chelsea are confident of beating Newcastle to the signing of the Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

THE DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Everton striker Neal Maupay, who spent the season on loan at Brentford, has taken a pop at England and their famous "It's Coming Home" chant as he joked that the nation's international tournament dry spell is set to continue.

THE I

British tennis authorities will install a new high-tech hybrid clay court this month in an effort to improve its players' fortunes on the surface.

THE EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are ready to hijack another of Newcastle's potential summer deals as they are interested in Valencia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili along with Fulham's Trevor Chalobah.

West Ham are in talks over a deal to sign Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

THE SUNDAY MAIL

Ange Postecoglou could be set to raid his old club with Tottenham Hotspur joining Manchester United in the race for Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly.

Ryan Christie says the Scotland squad are in a state of shock after Lyndon Dykes' freak injury that has ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Leon Balogun has set his sights on bringing silverware to Ibrox after extending his Rangers stay - on the day when five of his team-mates headed for the Ibrox exit door.