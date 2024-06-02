Jadon Sancho wants Manchester United return but without manager Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Jadon Sancho is ready to go back to Manchester United - but only if Erik ten Hag leaves this summer.

Manchester United could lose the services of Bruno Fernandes this summer with the midfielder's agent reportedly holding talks with Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign West Ham centre-half Nayef Aguerd in a £20m-plus swoop.

Manchester City will move for AC Milan's super keeper Mike Maignan if Ederson leaves.

John Textor has asked the Premier League for a grace period to save Everton while still co-owning Crystal Palace.

Lucas Paqueta asked West Ham boss David Moyes to leave him out of the Premier League match which led to him being hit with spot-fixing charges.

Newcastle United will attempt to get a deal for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly over the line this week after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo.

Borussia Dortmund Ultras ignored direct demands from Wembley chiefs who met them ahead of the Champions League final in a vain effort to stop any pyrotechnics stunts.

Jack Grealish is battling for his place in England's squad for Euro 2024, while Harry Maguire is emerging as a serious injury doubt for their tournament opener in Germany.

The SFA have asked Scottish clubs to green-light proposals to double the salaries of key members of the board.

Iga Swiatek earned a staggering £8,843 per minute as she blitzed through her fourth-round match at the French Open in just 40 minutes.

Jamie Murray believes it may be a case of "now or never" for him and his brother, Andy, to fulfil their goal of competing together in the men's doubles at Wimbledon in what could be Andy's final appearance there.

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to be given the go-ahead by Uefa to compete in the same European competitions as their sister clubs (Nice and Girona) in the coming season.

West Ham United have moved closer to a £25.5million deal to sign 18-year-old Palmeiras forward Luis Guilherme.

Luka Modric has agreed a new one-year Real Madrid contract to keep him at the club until 2025.

LA Galaxy are in advanced talks with free agent Marco Reus

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants a reunion with Matt O'Riley but the Premier League new boys could be priced out of the bidding for the Celtic midfielder.

Stephen Robinson is on Sunderland's hitlist if they miss out on their top target Will Still.

Ben Doak is set for his Scotland debut as Steve Clarke admits he can't replace Lyndon Dykes.