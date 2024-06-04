Arsenal approach Girona over Viktor Tsyhankov with AC Milan and Tottenham also chasing winger - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have made an approach for Girona winger Viktor Tsyhankov, with AC Milan and Tottenham also interested.

PSG are refusing to pay Kylian Mbappe £70m they owe him following his move to Real Madrid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains why Kylian Mbappe is still making headlines after his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

Manchester United staff who don't work directly with the first team will no longer be able to eat in the canteen at Carrington, as part of Jim Ratcliffe's overhaul of the club.

THE SUN

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for talks with new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on his future, with Real Madrid only interested in signing him on a free transfer or another season-long loan.

French police are linking the robbery of Yves Bissouma with a near-identical attack on American tennis player Sebastian Korda.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have held preliminary talks over the potential transfer of Conor Gallagher.

Image: Conor Gallagher is currently on international duty with England ahead of Euro 2024

THE GUARDIAN

Bruno Fernandes is pushing for a new contract that will push the Manchester United captain into the top pay bracket.

West Ham are trying to derail Bayer Leverkusen's attempt to sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have had a £51m bid for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves rejected, and will need to dramatically increase their offer to land him.

Image: Benfica's Joao Neves (right) is reportedly a summer target for Man Utd

Manchester United's summer transfer plans are being hindered by Newcastle's reluctance to release Dan Ashworth, who is on gardening leave.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves' proposal to axe VAR is set to be voted down at the Premier League AGM.