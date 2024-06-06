Senior England player approached Gareth Southgate over Jack Grealish squad omission - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Jack Grealish's omission from the England squad for Euro 2024 was such a surprise that one senior member of the party approached Gareth Southgate to try and get an understanding for his decision.

One of Europe's youngest coaches, St Pauli's Fabian Hurzeler, has emerged as a shock leading candidate for the Brighton job.

Neal Maupay appeared to taunt nemesis James Maddison over the midfielder's exclusion from England's European Championship squad in a picture of himself smiling in front of a dartboard holding three darts.

Romelu Lukaku has opened the door to a Saudi Pro League move but also has interest from AC Milan, Napoli and from Jose Mourinho for a reunion with his former manager at Fenerbahce.

Image: Romelu Lukaku spent the season on loan at AS Roma from Chelsea, and scored 13 goals in Serie A

Arron Banks, the businessman and prominent Brexit supporter, is facing a backlash over his takeover bid at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club after he sent an open letter to members outlining his plans which would see him appointed as deputy chairman.

The MCC has confirmed members will have the chance to vote in September over whether to allow the sale of 49 per cent of the Hundred's London Spirit franchise.

Chelsea are monitoring developments with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they assess forward targets this summer.

The FA is creating a new board to improve security at Wembley following repeated crowd problems and public order issues.

Bournemouth's Wales centre-back Chris Mepham is among the defensive players being looked at by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Image: Chris Mepham did not feature for Bournemouth after the end of March due to illness

Manchester City's rivals fear there will be political pressure on ministers to intervene over the 115 charges brought by the Premier League.

New Napoli manager Antonio Conte plans to take Romelu Lukaku off Chelsea's hands by making the striker his first signing.

Jofra Archer has said he felt like "a burden" for being paid a central contract by the ECB while being sidelined for more than a year as he recovered from an elbow injury.

Brighton have held talks with Graham Potter about a potential return to the club but are determined not to rush into an appointment after missing out on Ipswich's Kieran McKenna.

Image: Graham Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea last year

Manchester City's chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has described the City Football Group as a "financial and economic machine" after it posted revenue of £877.1m for the year to June 30, 2023, despite a £126.9m pre-tax loss.

FIFA's decision to move its legal department to Miami will cause "major disruption" with almost two-thirds of staff not relocating to the US, according to employees at world football's governing body.

Harry Kane's trophy famine would have ended three years ago if Jose Mourinho had not been sacked as Spurs boss, according to the Special One himself.

Marcus Rashford will be sentenced in September after admitting to a speeding offence on the M60 a short time after wrecking one of his other Rolls Royce cars outside Manchester United's Carrington training ground.

John McEnroe called for Tennis bosses to sort out "joke" schedules as injured Novak Djokovic faces missing Wimbledon.

Manchester United will have to pay more in compensation to Erik ten Hag if they sack him following their FA Cup triumph.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says other clubs poaching their staff shows the Premier League champions are the leaders in world football.

Dominic Solanke's contract at Bournemouth includes a release clause of £65m ($83m) that can only be activated by certain clubs.

Scotland and Southampton striker Che Adams is set to make a big-money move to Wolves.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon looks set to face the heartbreak of missing out on Scotland's Euro 2024 squad.