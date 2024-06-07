Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Leicester managerial talks - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks over a sensational return to the Premier League with promoted side Leicester City.

Manchester United could look to Borussia Dortmund for their next boss, with reports in Germany claiming Edin Terzic is a potential replacement should the club move on from Erik ten Hag.

Southend United's future is back in serious doubt, with the National League side's prospective new owners concerned about their takeover because a property deal involved in the bid has collapsed. They face a further winding-up order on June 26.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to sell Ineos' shares in French club Nice amid expectations the two clubs will be given a one-season transition by UEFA to compete in the Europa League.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham have agreed a £25m fee with Palmeiras for winger Luis Guilherme who is set to become the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era at the London Stadium.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester City see Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a future signing, but not one for this summer despite Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne being linked with moves.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze has a release clause worth a minimum of £60m and could end up becoming an attractive target for Premier League clubs if he shines at Euro 2024.

Gloucester's Zach Mercer is considering a return to French rugby in 2025 after being given a tour of Toulon's training centre.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are reluctantly listening to offers for winger Yankuba Minteh after he impressed on loan with Feyenoord, whose former boss Arne Slot could now target him as a Liverpool signing.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has reiterated his backing for a round of Premier League matches to be played around the world, having been one of the proponents of the so-called '39th Game' some 14 years ago.

Mayonnaise giants Hellmann's have been left counting the cost after putting England cast-off Jack Grealish front and centre of their Euro 2024 advertising campaign.

Martina Navratilova has accused the IOC of waging a "war on women" after asking journalists attending the Olympics in Paris not to use terms such as "born male" or "biologically male" to describe transgender athletes.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona sporting director Deco might try to tempt Liverpool into letting Luis Diaz leave this summer by offering up Raphinha as part of any transfer.

Chelsea have reportedly received interest in 2023 summer signing Christopher Nkunku, but the player is keen to stay and prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MIRROR

Lisandro Martinez does not expect this summer's Copa America to be the last tournament a rejuvenated Lionel Messi plays in for Argentina.

DAILY RECORD

Jota could be on his way back to Celtic next season with "raging" bosses at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad welcoming offers for the former Bhoys winger.

Raith Rovers are in the market for former Hibs great Paul Hanlon and hope to have an answer on his future this weekend.