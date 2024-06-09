Arsenal among clubs interested in £65m-rated Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke - Paper Talk

Plus: Man City are set to make Phil Foden the highest-paid British player in history; Man Utd expect to complete a deal to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before June 30; Leicester have made contact with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter over their managerial vacancy
Sunday 9 June 2024 09:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Bournemouth's England striker Dominic Solanke is available for £65m this summer and Arsenal are one of the clubs interested.
SUN ON SUNDAY
Manchester City are set to offer Phil Foden a new contract and will make the England midfielder the highest-paid British player in history.
Fenerbahce are planning to enter the race to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who has been on loan at Getafe.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
Manchester United expect to complete a deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before June 30 after he was cut from England's Euro 2024 squad.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Leicester City have made contact with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter over their managerial vacancy.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze has a release clause worth a minimum of £60m and could end up becoming an attractive target for Premier League clubs if he shines at Euro 2024.
Newcastle have offered Burnley £16m for 21-year-old English goalkeeper James Trafford, but the Clarets want £20m.
Fulham boss Marco Silva could become a target for Nottingham Forest if their manager Nuno Espirito Santo leaves the City Ground.
EVENING STANDARD
Atletico Madrid have been linked with Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez but their club president Enrique Cerezo says he does not believe the forward will leave the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City see Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a future signing, but not one for this summer despite Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne being linked with moves.
Everton's 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana says he would like to play for an "international world club" having been linked with Arsenal.
METRO
Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says his Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag should not be sacked by the Premier League club.