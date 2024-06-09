Jadon Sancho: Manchester United determined to sell winger after setting £40m asking price - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have put Jadon Sancho up for sale for £40m as they plan to cash in on the winger this summer - no matter who their manager is next season.

Thomas Tuchel does not want the Manchester United job and has told the Premier League side he plans to take a break from football.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal have been told they'll need to cough up £50m if they want to land Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

Arne Slot is not interested in an Anfield reunion with Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, who was on loan at Feyenoord under the new Liverpool manager this season.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's managerial search is set to reach a conclusion this week.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolves have overcome competition from a host of clubs to agree a deal with Braga to sign wide player Rodrigo Gomes.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has not given up hope of seeing Gareth Bale play for the club, saying "the offer is still on the table".

METRO

Arsenal are ready to cut their losses on Kieran Tierney this summer, with the Gunners happy to accept just £10m for the left-back.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham are set to release club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele on a free transfer this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Two Italian sides are preparing offers for Celtic's out-of-favour defender Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Hibernian and Kilmarnock are eyeing up Scotland U21 and Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker.