Arsenal's Bukayo Saka emerges as England fitness worry ahead of Euro 2024 - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka is a fitness worry for England ahead of the Euros.

Wales are holding discussions regarding the future of manager Rob Page, who presided over the recent thumping in Slovakia, with the manager realistic about the fan feeling around him.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in pole position to start the European Championship as Declan Rice's central-midfield partner for England.

John Textor is out of the running to buy Everton despite dealmakers believing he had met Farhad Moshiri's sale terms for a takeover.

England striker Ollie Watkins has revealed his stunning form at Aston Villa came after employing a therapist he speaks with before and after every match, having struggled with belief in himself earlier in his career.

Tottenham Hotspur have been accused of taking advantage of the war in Ukraine and acting "like a robber on the road" by Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Serhiy Palkin.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine was included on a shortlist last month when United started reviewing Erik ten Hag's position as manager.

THE SUN

Manchester United want to sign Lille star Leny Yoro but he prefers a move to Real Madrid, reports suggest.

THE GUARDIAN

German police believe a squad of up to 500 Serbian hooligans will try to cause violence at England's first game at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer.

Atletico Madrid have rekindled their interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It is feared that Nicolas Jackson may not be fully fit for the start of Chelsea's pre-season campaign after suffering an ankle injury while playing for Senegal last week.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Tanguy Ndombele over an early termination of his contract.

Al Nassr are in talks with Juventus over the signing of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz could be on his way out of Ibrox this summer, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Tom Lawrence is the second Rangers star linked with a summer move to Besiktas.