Manchester United draw up striker shortlist including Ivan Toney, Jonathan David and Joshua Zirkzee - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

ESPN

Manchester United have drawn up a list of striker targets ahead of the summer transfer window which includes Ivan Toney, Jonathan David and Joshua Zirkzee.

DAILY MAIL

Juventus retain an interest in Jadon Sancho as Manchester United look to cut their losses this summer.

Aston Villa rocked English top-flight football on Tuesday by revealing they are considering legal action against the Premier League - just a week after Manchester City announced they were suing the competition.

England captain Harry Kane has been joined by Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier in Gareth Southgate's new-look unofficial leadership group.

A loophole in UEFA rules means that Jack Grealish could still be heading to Euro 2024 despite missing out on England's initial 26-man squad.

England's opening Euro 2024 match with Serbia will be the only game in the entirety of the tournament at which only low-alcohol beer will be served - in a drastic attempt to prevent trouble.

England players will turn a blind eye to their social media accounts during Euro 2024 to avoid distractions during the tournament amid the ongoing issue of online abuse directed at footballers.

Pep Guardiola has ruled out ever making a return to Barcelona as manager in the future, as speculation remains over his Manchester City plans.

Rob Page's future as Wales boss is looking increasingly bleak with FA chiefs already turning their mind to possible replacements with ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper their No 1 choice if Page is dismissed.

DAILY TELEGRPAH

Gareth Southgate has the backing of players to stay in the job after admitting the European Championship would likely be his last tournament unless England win in Germany.

Nottingham Forest will have to raise around £20m in transfer sales before June 30 to ensure they continue to comply with financial controls.

Newcastle United are expected to complete the free transfer signing of former Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in their first breakthrough in a pivotal window.

THE TIMES

England's rugby union players are still negotiating the terms of their new hybrid contracts for next season as they prepare to fly out for their three-Test summer tour.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with midfielder Pascal Gross over a contract extension.

Image: Could Brighton's Pascal Gross be set to extend his stay with the club?

West Ham United have offered Ben Johnson a new and improved five-year deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate can boast the most expensive squad at the Euros this summer, with the Three Lions worth a staggering £1.05bn, and has four players valued at over €100m (£84m).

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not willing to pay Everton's asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to accompany Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield when England face Serbia in their opening game at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

DAILY RECORD

Genk want a summer move for Celtic striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

Rangers and Celtic will both make offers for Scotland Euro 2024 star Tommy Conway - if he runs down the final 12 months of his Bristol City contract.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland defender Scott McKenna admits he would consider a summer move to Celtic or Rangers.