Manchester United face stiff competition for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRPAH

Manchester United have a strong interest in Joshua Zirkzee but face stiff competition for the Bologna striker this summer.

Chelsea are confident they will not have to pay more for Michael Olise than a Champions League club after making contact with Crystal Palace over the winger.

England manager Gareth Southgate and his players have turned to a celebrity-endorsed smart-ring in their bid to become European champions.

Tammy Abraham could be offered a route back to the Premier League this summer, with a number of clubs keeping an eye on the striker's situation.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are set to table a bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after learning of his valuation.

Mats Hummels will reportedly follow Edin Terzic out of the door and leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Serbia's pre-England training session was halted when pyro-wielding fans clashed with police in ominous scenes.

ESPN

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is close to finalising a move to Saudi Arabia.

Bayern Munich are continuing to keep tabs on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, with the German club considering alternative targets to Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

Galatasaray are monitoring Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Arsenal are not rushing to part ways with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

THE TIMES

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has received a fresh bid to buy the club from a UK-based investor, Vici Private Finance, which is backed by at least two billionaires.

Aston Villa want to double their money on Jhon Duran, with Chelsea in talks to sign the 20-year-old.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool and Manchester United are actively pursuing a deal to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, albeit with an acceptance that Real Madrid may ultimately win the contest.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be presented as a Real Madrid player on July 16.

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of midfielder Aleix Garcia from Girona.

JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to meet again this weekend to discuss the franchise's vacant head-coaching position, team and league sources confirmed.

Houston Dynamo are finalising a club-record deal to sign Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens.

DAILY MIRROR

England's only remaining 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst admits his life is filled with "great sadness".

Erling Haaland's agent insists the Norwegian goal machine is happy at Manchester City - after claiming he is now on course to take his earnings through the £1bn barrier.

Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has hit out at "nonsense" claims the former Liverpool boss is set to cut short his break from the sport to become Red Bull's new head of global football.

DAILY RECORD

Connor Barron is set to make a decision on his future next week - with offers on the table from Serie A, England and Rangers.

Martin Boyle was reportedly chatting with both Melbourne City and Perth Glory about a possible Hibs transfer exit this summer.

Utrecht are unable to stump up the cash to pay for Rangers flop Sam Lammer.