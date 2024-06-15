Man City owner on 'charm offensive' to keep Pep Guardiola - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is leading a fierce charm offensive to keep Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who has previously made no secret of his admiration for his former boss.

Mason Greenwood is clinging to the hope of a permanent move to Spain after Valencia made a £25m bid for the Manchester United striker.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Ronaldinho has blasted his beloved Brazil as "one of the worst teams" he has ever seen - and even vowed to boycott their games at Copa America.

Juventus are reportedly lining up a swoop for Alisha Lehmann in a double deal to land Douglas Luiz.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will provide technical evaluation for UEFA on matches at Euro 2024.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic is expected to join Belgian side Westerlo on loan.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Brighton's Valentin Barco has been left out of Argentina's Copa America squad

Argentina have confirmed their final squad for the Copa America, with Valentin Barco of Brighton missing out.

Luis de la Fuente has played down concerns over Rodri and Alvaro Morata's fitness after both players sparked injury fears in Spain's opening game of Euro 2024.

France defender Theo Hernandez says he will evaluate his future at AC Milan after Euro 2024.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic have reportedly reignited their interest in Dominik Livakovic by launching a £7.6m bid to sign the Croatian goalkeeper.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Former Rangers stopper Andy Firth is the latest man to make the move to Saudi Arabia as he has agreed to serve as the assistant goalkeeping coach at Al-Ettifaq.