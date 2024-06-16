Manchester United reignite interest in Netherlands star Xavi Simons - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Xavi Simons - after initially agreeing a £50m transfer fee for him last summer.

Manchester United are reportedly also planning a bid for Matthijs De Ligt.

England stars will earn a staggering bonus of £14m if they win Euro 2024.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag joked that Manchester United 'disturbed' his holiday to tell him that he would be keeping his job this summer.

Kylian Mbappe called on the young people of France to unite and vote for inclusion and against division to stop the rise of the Far Right in upcoming elections.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer two first-team squad members to Crystal Palace in a swap deal to secure the signing of Michael Olise.

DAILY MIRROR

Luis Diaz suffered a gruelling tackle in Colombia's 3-0 friendly win against Bolivia on Saturday evening that spawned a mass brawl and two red cards.

AC Milan sent a scout to Dortmund on Saturday night to watch transfer target Armando Broja in the flesh for Albania.

THE ATHLETIC

Kylian Mbappe won't be taking part in the Olympic Games in Paris but will be watching as a fan and hopes France "bring home the gold medal".

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United concluded "they already had the best manager" after the club's end-of-season review culminated in a decision to keep the Dutch coach.

Brazil have confirmed their final squad for Copa America with Lucas Paqueta, as expected, included.

Real Madrid academy forward Iker Bravo has announced he is departing the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Emma Raducanu insisted she is looking after her tennis future - and not being a diva - after turning down the chance to represent Great Britain at the Olympics.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have struck a £1.7m deal for striker Hamza Igamane and hope to back it up with the capture of Connor Barron this week.

Yusuf Kabadayi is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with Bayern Munich over an exit with Rangers keen on a move.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a move for Queen Park's Max Willoughby.

SCOTTISH SUN

Atletico Madrid have already failed with a loan-to-buy bid for Matt O'Riley and now Celtic are looking for 'even more' than the reported £17m rebuffed back in January, according to claims in Spain.