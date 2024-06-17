Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace to demand at least £65m for England defender - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Crystal Palace have not given up on keeping Marc Guehi even if the defender maintains his impressive start to the European Championship - and Palace are prepared to start the bidding at £65m should he ask to leave when he returns from Germany.

Image: Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on Manchester United's radar this summer

THE SUN

Manchester United have beaten their Premier League rivals to the signing of wonderkid James Overy.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is turning to a familiar face to become his new assistant manager - his younger brother Graeme.

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association are to speak to UEFA after transport chaos marred England's Euros opener.

Albania defender Elseid Hysaj has issued an apology for 'ducking' out the way of Nicolo Barella's wicked shot in his side's 2-1 defeat against Italy on Saturday.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal with Red Star Belgrade to sign the New Zealand international midfielder Marko Stamenic.

Germany's new pink kit has become the fastest-selling away shirt in the national team's history.

Watford are in advanced talks with former LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond over a return to the club.

Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento is unsure about what the future holds for him at Brighton & Hove Albion under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Tyrique George has agreed a new Chelsea contract through to 2027 with the option of another year.

Inter Miami has named Raul Sanllehi as president of football operations.

Mexico stalwarts Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano and Raul Jimenez have been left out of the side's 26-man squad for the men's Copa America this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are mulling over whether to push ahead with a move for the former Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly seen an offer rejected for Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez.

EVENING STANDARD

Estevao Willian has moved a step closer to completing his Chelsea transfer after passing a medical.

Jhon Duran is excited by the challenge of proving himself at Chelsea should the Blues progress their interest in the Aston Villa striker.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rapid Bucharest have confirmed they've received an offer for Rangers target Albion Rrahmani but it isn't one that they're prepared to accept.

Paulo Bernardo may not be headed back to Celtic Park, according to reports in Portugal.