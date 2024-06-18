Conor Gallagher: Chelsea to reject bid from Atletico Madrid for England midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are set to reject a cheeky bid by Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher.

Farhad Moshiri is poised to light the blue touchpaper on an £800m takeover by Roma owner Dan Friedkin.

Half of the Premier League trophy had to be secretly replaced after being stolen.

Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy is a shock name on Burnley's shortlist.

Serbia skipper Dusan Tadic has been forced into a humiliating apology after slamming coach Dragan Stojkovic.

DAILY MAIL

Southampton have asked about taking Danny Ings from West Ham.

Brighton have made an enquiry for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

A Germany fan preparing to watch the host nation's opening clash with Scotland on Friday evening had his hand fractured by a loose shot from Niclas Fullkrug and missed the game altogether.

Liverpool are in talks to sign Wolves prospect Alvin Ayman.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag reckons some of his Manchester United players were so badly affected by the negativity surrounding the club last season it caused them to be injured.

Remaining at Barcelona is the "clear wish" of Manchester United target Fermin Lopez, a revelation that comes as a major blow in the Red Devils ongoing pursuit of the midfielder.

Xabi Alonso could get an early one over on Arne Slot with the Bayer Leverkusen boss personally trying to convince Liverpool-linked defender Waldemar Anton to join the German champions.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

Sofyan Amrabat has told Fiorentina he does not want to return to the club amid uncertainty over his future.

Wolves teenager Leon Chiwome has agreed a new contract to keep him at Molineux until 2028.

Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Sergio Ramos admits he "loves" the United States - but would not commit to a move to MLS after leaving Sevilla.

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps have joined the clubs keen to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard.

Aston Villa have extended the contract of Jordan Nobbs for another year.

Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson has officially launched his new track venture, Grand Slam Track, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone signed up as his first star competitor.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have held talks over a move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion even though the club remain in negotiations with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.‌

Ajax are considering a move for the Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst in a cut-price deal with Burnley.

Bryson DeChambeau says he is " frustrated and disappointed" at missing out on this summer's Olympics as the field for the Paris tournament was set on Tuesday.

DAILY RECORD

Turkish giants Fenerbahce's interest in Rangers target Yusuf Kabadayi is concrete - according to a report.

Reported Rangers target Damian Garcia looks set to stay at Penarol, with the Uruguayan youngster poised to sign a new deal with the club.

Defender Carl Starfelt looks set to leave Celta Vigo - with speculation ramping up over a potential return to Celtic just 12 months after leaving Parkhead.

Aberdeen star Duk's agent insists his client has to leave Pittodrie this summer and blasted the Dons for playing the Cape Verde star as wide man last season.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Lundstram will arrive in Istanbul on Sunday to complete his transfer to Trabzonspor.

Aberdeen are set to sign St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov.