Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in UEFA battle after Jean-Clair Todibo transfer blocked - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal launch £17m bid for Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu; Chelsea 'open talks' over a move for Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino; uncertainty growing around future of Rangers captain James Tavernier
Thursday 20 June 2024 23:03, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Gareth Southgate claims England are struggling without a replacement for Kalvin Phillips in midfield.
Arsenal have reportedly launched a £17m bid for Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.
THE TIMES
Rodrigo Bentancur could face a ban for suggesting that South Korean people all "look the same" as his Tottenham team-mate Heung-Min Son, with the FA considering whether to charge the midfielder.
DAILY EXPRESS
The agent and brother of Marcus Rashford aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Gareth Southgate on social media after England's dire draw with Denmark.
Dragan Stojkovic refused to answer questions about the Serbian FA threatening to withdraw his side from Euro 2024 after the dramatic 1-1 draw with Slovenia.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing his battle with UEFA after revealing they blocked the potential signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.
Chelsea have reportedly 'opened talks' over a move to sign 19-year-old Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.
James McClean continued his criticism of Declan Rice, stating the midfielder only played five-yard sideways and backward passes in England's Euro 2024 clash against Denmark.
THE GUARDIAN
Everton are growing increasingly confident of keeping Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite.
EVENING STANDARD
Fulham have reignited their pursuit of Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.
DAILY MIRROR
Pablo Mari said the stabbing he suffered during a supermarket attack near Milan in 2022 has shifted his priorities in life, adding that he no longer "wastes time on what is superfluous".
THE ATHLETIC
Chelsea Women are set to sign France forward Sandy Baltimore on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
DAILY RECORD
Uncertainty is growing around the future of captain James Tavernier at Ibrox, while Rangers are said to be willing to listen to offers for Todd Cantwell.
The SFA are reportedly willing to offer Rangers the use of Hampden Park to ease their scheduling headache caused by delays to improvements at Ibrox.
A deal to take Hamza Igamane to Rangers is expected to be completed in the next few days.