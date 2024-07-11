FA launches charm offensive to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager after Euro 2024 - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United are lining up a shock move for Netherlands Euro 2024 hero Xavi Simons; Jurgen Klopp has rejected an initial approach by the United States looking to make him the new manager of the men's national team; Chelsea are among the frontrunners to sign Maximilian Beier
THE TIMES
The FA will launch a charm offensive designed to persuade Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager regardless of the outcome of the European Championship final against Spain.
THE SUN
Manchester United are lining up a shock move for Netherlands Euro 2024 hero Xavi Simons.
THE INDEPENDENT
Jurgen Klopp has rejected an initial approach by the United States looking to make him the new manager of the men's national team.
DAILY MAIL
England are set to enjoy huge support at Sunday's Euro 2024 final - with early indications suggesting as many as 50,000 could be backing Gareth Southgate's team when they face Spain in the Olympiastadion.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
England will head to a Downing Street reception on Monday before an open-top bus parade to Buckingham Palace the following day if they win the European Championship on Sunday.
EVENING STANDARD
Manchester United are set for talks with Ferdi Kadioglu's camp over his transfer from Fenerbahce.
Chelsea are among the frontrunners to sign Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim.
PSG have offered a whopping £170m to sign Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Khvaratskhelia from Napoli.
THE ATHLETIC
Erling Haaland will be the most expensive Fantasy Premier League asset ever after his price rose for the 2024-25 season.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said he will consider his club and international future following Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final defeat by England.
Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has criticised the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for not "protecting" Nico Williams from an "uncontrolled and unreasonable" amount of questions about his club future during the European Championship.