Julian Alvarez asks to leave Manchester City - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Julian Alvarez has rocked Manchester City by asking to leave this summer, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe may be in line for taking up a role in football club ownership, reports suggest.

Skipper Harry Kane can fire England to Euros glory on Sunday, insists Sven-Göran Eriksson.

Ex-Man United star Patrice Evra has been handed a suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of abandoning his family.

DAILY MIRROR

Marc Guehi has revealed he will give his medal away even if England win the Euros.

Jurgen Klopp is maintaining his connection with Liverpool after agreeing to become an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the club's official charity.

Prince William will fly to Berlin to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday, it has emerged.

Erik ten Hag has pinpointed Ruud van Nistelrooy's 'character and experience' as the primary reasons for appointing the Dutchman to his coaching staff.

DAILY MAIL

Kepa Arrizabalaga is training separately to Chelsea's first-team stars after reporting for the start of pre-season at Cobham.

Gary Neville has urged the FA to offer Gareth Southgate a new six-year contract to stay on as England manager.

The families of England players are facing major travel chaos ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

THE TIMES

The families of the England and Spain players contesting Sunday's European Championship final will sit directly behind the dugouts in a neutral zone to protect them from flying beer cups and other missiles.

DAILY STAR

England fans can nab a VIP spot at Sunday's Euro 2024 final - for £337,000.

England's team barber has assured fans that the atmosphere in their Euro 2024 camp is "electrifying" ahead of Sunday's final - dismissing rumours of any animosity.

DAILY EXPRESS

Jude Bellingham could stand to pocket a cool £10 million bonus if England can triumph over Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Erik ten Hag has further established his commitment to Manchester United's traditions by attending midfield prospect Toby Collyer's contract signing.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has slammed criticism aimed at Gareth Southgate as 'shameful' and has demanded an apology from members of the British media.

José Mourinho has become the first celebrity to have his personality duped in an AI chat tool - giving 'limitless' responses to fans.

Dirk Kuyt has revealed he has been in contact with Liverpool, expressing he is keen to consider a future role at the club under new manager Arne Slot.

EVENING STANDARD

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has suggested Barcelona are close to being able to afford a deal to sign Spain star Nico Williams.

Lamine Yamal has revealed the photos of him as a baby with Lionel Messi were kept under wraps to avoid him being compared with the Argentina and Barcelona legend.

Mikel Arteta believes the Premier League's enforcement of Profit and Sustainability Rules has made clubs wary to do deals and slowed the transfer market down this summer.

Ollie Watkins believes England's tournament aura has made them international football's answer to Real Madrid - and claimed Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham deserves the Ballon d'Or regardless of who wins Sunday's Euro 2024 final.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to make his Celtic exit, with the club finally reaching an agreement for his sale.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed he will be without Alistair Johnston until August.

The Scotland women's team was forced to return to the field of play on Friday despite several lightning strikes near the stadium.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has reportedly demanded that Al-Ettifaq "quickly" start to add new recruits with Rangers duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson on his shopping list this summer

Liam Kelly insists clinching his Rangers return was worth sacrificing the Motherwell captaincy, regular action and potentially his Scotland place.