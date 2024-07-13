Juventus are reportedly determined to sign Man Utd's £40m star Jadon Sancho - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Juventus are reportedly determined to sign £40m star Jadon Sancho despite his reintegration into the Manchester United team.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Everton have reached an agreement with Tottenham so that they are not required to pay a further fee for Dele Alli should they offer him a new contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Tighe discusses what Erik ten Hag continuing as Manchester United manager means for Jadon Sancho's future at the club.

Cesc Fabregas is on the verge of signing 41-year-old Premier League legend Pepe Reina for his side Como.

Spain have been rocked by a heated row involving one of their key players on the eve of the Euro 2024 final.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest have put in a £13m bid for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic and are confident of getting a deal done.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate insists fate does not come into it if England are to win the Euros in Germany, having seen the Germans take home the prize on English soil in 1996.

SUNDAY MIRROR

England's squad will earn a huge bonus if they can beat Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday.

Manchester United made close to £7m from Jadon Sancho's move to Dortmund before he patched things up with Erik ten Hag.

England could be heading to play Argentina in Buenos Aires for the first time since the Falklands War - ‌if they beat Spain in Sunday's Euro final and the Argentines overcome Colombia in the final of the Copa America.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing a return to English football after being told he is free to leave Turkish giants Besiktas this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catch up with the latest transfer news with Manchester United reportedly working on four deals simultaneously as they try to land Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Jack Grealish has been training alone to work on his fitness, just hours before England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Leny Yoro as the teenage defender is reportedly expected to snub Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sam Tighe explains why Manchester United target Leny Yoro is so highly thought-of at the age of 18.

Kyle Walker has revealed heartbroken England heroes from three years ago are coming to Sunday's final to support the Three Lions in Germany.

EVENING STANDARD

New signings Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray both played as Tottenham on Saturday kicked off their pre-season with a 7-2 win over Cambridge United in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Archie Gray's best bits for Leeds United after the 18-year-old star signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City remain as UEFA's top-ranked club for the 2024-25 season despite losing their Champions League title to Real Madrid.

Spain full-back Jesus Navas has announced he will retire from international football following Sunday's European Championship final against England and he will end his playing career entirely at the end of the year.

Laurent Blanc has been appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest still have more to do in the transfer market to prepare them for the new Premier League season.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has said he will "cry himself to sleep" if the club do not complete the permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham United this summer.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY

Tadej Pogacar overcame a fan throwing crisps in his face to win a memorable stage 14 to cement his place at the top of the Tour de France general classification and take a big step towards a third title.

SUNDAY MAIL

Sevilla have reportedly turned down an initial approach from Rangers for Joan Jordan - and he could be set to dig in his heels over a potential exit.

Borna Barisic has revealed he turned down offers from a host of top European clubs to leave Rangers and sign for Trabzonspor.

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to have new recruits on board for the USA with Kasper Schmeichel closing in as the new No1 while Paulo Bernardo could be heading back after a £3.5m bid was reportedly submitted to Benfica.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers fans have been left fearing the worst after seeing Nico Raskin forced off with an injury against Ajax.

A group of Aberdeen fans have been spotted aiming a sick chant at former player Connor Barron.

SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith says the club is getting "a good deal" for Alex Cochrane after they accepted a bid from Birmingham City for the 24-year-old left-back.