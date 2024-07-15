Arsenal among clubs looking at Portuguese forward Joao Felix - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Rafael van der Vaart took aim at Declan Rice following England's 2-1 defeat by Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final.

Jordan Henderson drove all the way over from Amsterdam to watch his former international colleagues' date with destiny in Berlin.

THE TELEGRAPH

England supporters were seen fighting with each other in the stands of Berlin's Olympiastadion after watching their side fall to a heartbreaking defeat by Spain in the European Championship final.

England will launch an SOS for tighthead props as head coach Steve Borthwick identified the position as his squad's main Achilles heel following the series defeat by New Zealand.

DAILY MIRROR

Graham Potter is the favourite to replace Gareth Southgate if he steps down as England manager following another round of European Championship heartbreak.

Manchester United have left six first-team stars at their Carrington training base while Erik ten Hag leads his team to Norway for their first match of pre-season.

Kingsley Coman is contemplating quitting France after being snubbed at Euro 2024 by Didier Deschamps.

EVENING STANDARD

Joao Felix's Barcelona stint has now ended and Arsenal are among the clubs taking a look at the Portuguese winger.

Napoli have ruled out a bid for Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea and Tottenham are now favourites to sign Desire Doue.

Arsenal will announce Albert Sambi Lokonga's loan move to Sevilla on Monday.