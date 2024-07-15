Arsenal plot move for Real Sociedad's Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are plotting a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who played a crucial role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024.

Harry Kane is not expected to give any consideration to retiring from international football and will instead use Lionel Messi as inspiration as he looks to bounce back from another final defeat with England.

THE SUN

Thomas Tuchel wants to be England manager - if Gareth Southgate steps down.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle Bayern Munich for Jonathan Tah.

Real Madrid's iconic Bernabeu stadium looks unrecognisable as they prepare to unveil Kylian Mbappe as their newest superstar.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton are increasingly confident of winning the tug-of-war with Manchester United over Jarrad Branthwaite after agreeing to sell Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m.

Manchester United have rejected bids from Galatasaray for Scott McTominay following his resurgence last year.

Manchester United have been handed a boost if they move for Lenny Yoro.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is leading a fierce charm offensive to keep Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Ex-Brazil captain Dunga miraculously escaped a serious crash over the weekend after flipping his car.

DAILY MAIL

Spain captain Alvaro Morata is in talks to join AC Milan in a £10.9m move.

Gruesome photos of Lionel Messi's ankle after he was injured in the Copa America final have gone viral.

Dele has been pictured with Everton's training squad as pre-season separations continue.

Jude Bellingham 'lost it' with England boss Gareth Southgate at one crucial moment in Sunday's Euro 2024 final defeat, according to reports.

Bellingham's pre-Euro 2024 campaign with Adidas reportedly caused a stir in the England camp.

DAILY EXPRESS

Gareth Southgate is being tipped to land a job in the Premier League following England's Euro 2024 final misery.

ITV have already offered Southgate the chance to work as a pundit on future England coverage, should the 53-year-old choose to step down as Three Lions boss.

Carlos Alcaraz has refused to be drawn on Emma Raducanu attending the men's Wimbledon final on Sunday after far-fetched rumours the pair were dating.

THE GUARDIAN

The head of the Colombian Football Federation has been arrested after allegedly fighting with security guards at Sunday's chaotic Copa América final.

Willy Kambwala has left Manchester United for Villarreal in a €11.5m (£9.6m) deal. United decided to sell the 19-year-old defender after he rejected the offer of a new contract.

Leicester City Women have confirmed the appointment of Amandine Miquel as their new manager on a three-year contract.

Senior rugby league officials are considering reviving the Great Britain brand to replace England for next year's tour of Australia to try to provide the international game with a much-needed boost.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate is expected to receive an honour despite England's heartbreak after their second Euros final defeat in three years.

The country has benefited from an economy frenzy even though England lost to Spain in the final of the European Championship on Sunday.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

Albert Sambi Lokonga hopes he will be at Sevilla for "many years" after joining them on loan from Arsenal.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Kasper Schmeichel is set to join Celtic this week, as the Danish international prepares to complete his medical.

Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa keeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Livingston chief executive Dave Black has hit out at the SPFL over Rangers' move to Hampden.

Forgotten Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has been forced to issue a statement after being at the centre of a bizarre WhatsApp scam.

An American businessman has revealed he wanted to buy Rangers but was put off after being told he'd be "the most hated person in the United Kingdom".

DAILY RECORD

Midfielder Paulo Bernardo is reportedly "on his way" to Celtic as he nears a permanent move from Benfica.

Sevilla sports director Victor Orta has declared it would be "better" for Joan Jordan to leave the club amid interest from Rangers.

Celtic are hot on the trail of Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Steven Naismith admits Toby Sibbick and Nathaniel Atkinson could be following Alex Cochrane out of Tynecastle.