Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold interested in signing for Real Madrid this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly interested in signing for Real Madrid this summer.

The Gibraltar Football Association will launch a complaint with UEFA over a 'provocative' song chanted by Spain player Rodri during their Euro 2024 party.

THE TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp will not be available to replace Gareth Southgate in time for the start of the World Cup qualifiers as the former Liverpool coach has no intention of returning to top-level management for another 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett takes a look at the possible names in the frame to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager and why Eddie Howe may be too expensive as an option

Manchester United will be entitled to 50 per cent of the profits of any future sale of Mason Greenwood as part of his proposed £26.6m transfer to Marseille.

Fulham had a bid for Scott McTominay rejected earlier in the summer as they look for midfield reinforcements following the departure of João Palhinha for Bayern but no one has yet met United's valuation of up to £30m.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United would be 'highly unlikely' to swoop for Gareth Southgate - even if the club were to endure a disastrous start to the season and part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville share their view on what's next for Gareth Southgate, following his resignation from the England managerial role

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have pulled the plug on their talks to purchase French side Bordeaux.

THE SUN

Ex-England boss Steve McClaren is in the frame to become Nigeria's national coach, according to reports.

Galatasaray's vice-president has revealed they are interested in signing Manchester United star Scott McTominay and Tottenham man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

DAILY STAR

Gareth Southgate wants the Manchester United job leaving Erik ten Hag having to prove Sir Jim Ratcliffe wrong.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the story of Gareth Southgate's time in charge as England manager

THE TIMES

UK Anti-Doping's decision not to sanction Britain's double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones for refusing to take a drugs test "makes a mockery" of the system, an anti-doping campaigner has claimed.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Football Association would consider the idea of appointing an interim in order to try and coax Pep Guardiola as England manager if he does decide to leave Manchester City in 2025.

Manchester City have rejected a bid from Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr for goalkeeper Ederson.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton are interested in Napoli's Jesper Lindstrom as well as Leeds' Wilfried Gnonto as they look to strengthen on the wings.

Former Arsenal full-back, Cedric Soares, is reviewing his options having had conversations with clubs from Netherlands, France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

SCOTTISH SUN

Adam Idah has sent Celtic fans into a frenzy with his latest social media post.

Erik Barmack of Wild Sheep Sports has withdrawn his bid to take over Motherwell.

DAILY RECORD

Outcast Ryan Kent is reportedly wanted by former Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst at Besitkas as Fenerbahce look move on the winger this summer.

Swansea City are considering a move for James Graham with the striker a free agent after leaving Rangers.