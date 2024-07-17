Joachim Low throws hat in the ring for England manager's job - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

World Cup winner Joachim Low fancies the England job.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has revealed for the first time he has always held an ambition to be England manager.

Gareth Southgate has hired a close associate of Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as an adviser as he considers his next step in management.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Football Association would consider the idea of appointing an interim in order to try and coax Pep Guardiola as England manager if he does decide to leave Manchester City in 2025.

THE TIMES

Lucas Paqueta is set to be available to play for West Ham United for almost all of next season despite the spot-fixing charges hanging over him.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou is expected to be on the list of candidates being considered to become the next England manager.

The Football Association could face competition from the United States of America if they decide to pursue Mauricio Pochettino as a candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Aston Villa are set to complete a club-record £50m deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this weekend.

West Ham United are among the clubs who are showing interest in Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

England captain Jamie George has criticised sexist comments - labelled 'disgraceful' - from a New Zealand radio station about a member of the squad's medical staff.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have rejected a bid for Scott McTominay from Fulham and are aware of interest from West Ham in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Cole Palmer is already back in the gym less than 48 hours after England's heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat.

Juventus attacker Matias Soule is a prominent target for Leicester as they seek to re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Riccardo Calafiori's move to Arsenal from Serie A outfit Bologna has reportedly hit a roadblock with fears the deal could now stall starting to grow.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers saw a move for Sevilla star Joan Jordan booted out over the weekend.

Former Rangers, Hearts and Liverpool star Danny Wilson has left Championship club Queen's Park by mutual consent after just six months.

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is at the centre of a bizarre stand-off after Santos announced they had loaned him to Colombian club Atletico Nacional - only for his agent to deny it.