England striker Ivan Toney's asking price slashed to less than £50m by Brentford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Brentford are ready to slash their asking price for Ivan Toney to less than £50m due to a lack of interest.

Manchester United want at least £40m before they even consider selling Scott McTominay.

THE MIRROR

Chelsea will land a huge windfall of around £1m if Graham Potter succeeds Gareth Southgate as England manager - after the former Blues coach became one of the frontrunners for the job.

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is pushing for a return to international football after rediscovering his form in Serie A.

Arsenal have shelved interest in Marc Guehi with Crystal Palace demanding more than £70m for the England defender.

Jarrad Branthwaite has insisted his full focus is on Everton having seen the Toffees reject two bids from Manchester United for him.

Arsenal target Johan Bakayoko has issued a come-and-get-me plea as he eyes an exit from PSV Eindhoven.

Rhys Williams, a Liverpool player once hailed as 'exceptional' by former boss Jurgen Klopp, has been left out of first-team training by new coach Arne Slot.

DAILY MAIL

Former Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley is said to be interested in investing in Tottenham, according to reports.

Man City have announced their first signing of the summer after completing a deal for Brazilian star Savinho who has joined the reigning Premier League champions on a five-year deal.

Chelsea will reportedly reward Cole Palmer for his startling debut campaign with 'incremental wage rises' in a bid to keep him at the club for the next decade.

DAILY STAR

Future Premier League midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest-ever player in MLS history - breaking former wonderkid Freddy Adu's record.

DAILY EXPRESS

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly laid down the gauntlet to Liverpool and is increasingly likely to give Arne Slot a year to convince him to stay at Anfield, or link up with England pal Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

Chelsea have reportedly approached RC Lens with a view to signing Elye Wahi this summer.

Former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has revealed that he considered retiring following his torrid spell in north London.

Liverpool will have the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot from under the noses of rivals Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Rory McIlroy said his ambition was merely to make the cut after a terrible start to the Open Championship at a wet and windy Royal Troon.

DAILY RECORD

James Tavernier has reportedly agreed to Trabzonspor's offer of an initial two-year deal with the option of a further season - but it's claimed Rangers are holding out for more cash.

SCOTTISH SUN

Tommy Conway has been banished from first team training at Bristol City after expressing a desire to leave the club.