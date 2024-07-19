Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to axe seven senior players as clear out continues at Manchester United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Manchester United will only allow Antony to leave on loan if another club is prepared to cover his full pay packet, it has been claimed.

Manchester City must avoid selling potential stars like Cole Palmer and instead offload ageing talent like Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson, says ex-player Bacary Sagna.

Bologna's chief executive has dealt Arsenal a fresh transfer blow as he denied that Riccardo Calafiori's move to the Gunners is imminent.

Liverpool fell to a humbling defeat against Preston North End in a behind-closed-doors friendly, with former Manchester United prospect Robbie Brady putting the Reds to the sword in style.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments about Manchester United looking for the "next Kylian Mbappe" may explain his transfer approach this summer - with the club wasting no time signing younger players.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to let as many as seven more senior players leave Old Trafford this summer as the club continues its rebuild.

THE SUN

London-based investment firm Vici Private Finance is ready to rescue Everton from the threat of administration.

Sven-Goran Eriksson insists Gareth Southgate's replacement does not have to be English.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville share their view on what's next for Gareth Southgate

Rodri and Alvaro Morata are being investigated by UEFA for their behaviour during the trophy parade for Spain's Euro 2024 win.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace are to set to launch a bid for Arsenal's forgotten man Emile Smith Rowe, as the Eagles look to pip London rivals Fulham to his signature.

World Cup winner and Premier League legend Thierry Henry has emerged as a candidate for the vacant US Men's National Team coaching position.

Manchester United remain hopeful they can sign Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder and Dutch international, Xavi Simons, despite him reportedly already agreeing terms with Bayern Munich.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could give Manuel Ugarte the perfect welcome present if they manage to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace are exploring the possibility of signing Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr with initial talks taking place between the clubs.

The French Football Federation (FFF) says Chelsea have recalled Lesley Ugochukwu from his participation with the France Olympic squad.

West Ham United had a verbal offer in the region of £15m for N'Golo Kante rejected by Al Ittihad on Thursday.

THE TIMES

The FA has taken the unusual step of advertising the vacant England manager's job - and outlined that it expects the successful candidate not only to win a major tournament, but to do so while "inspiring the nation" and having strong personal values.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The FA has formally advertised the England men’s manager job on its website. Dharmesh Sheth has all the details on what is required for applicants to take on the toughest job in football

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe has said he will reject any approach from England to replace Gareth Southgate as long as he remains happy at Newcastle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he is committed to the club amid speculation linking him with the England job 'as long as I have certain things'

Leicester City have made a new £21m bid for Juventus winger Matias Soule and are pushing to agree a deal next week.

Chelsea are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper, even though Robert Sanchez is currently in line to start the season as Enzo Maresca's number one.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reignited their interest in Plymouth striker Morgan Whittaker.

Ianis Hagi's agent is adamant that Rangers will look to cash in on the midfielder this summer - but has ruled out a switch to the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor are preparing to return with a second offer for Rangers skipper James Tavernier after seeing their opening bid turfed out by Ibrox chiefs.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rapid Bucharest coach Neil Lennon is closing in on a shock swoop for Celtic stopper Benjamin Siegrist, according to a report.

Celtic have reportedly joined the race for a talented American midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who is wanted by several clubs in Italy this summer.