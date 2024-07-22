Man City consider £68m move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Manchester City are considering a move for £68m Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.

Real Sociedad are resigned to losing Arsenal target Mikel Merino this summer after failing to tie the 28-year-old midfielder down to a new contract.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Gary Lineker's criticism of England ended up being a positive for their Euro 2024 campaign.

Newcastle United have held clear-the-air talks with Eddie Howe over his future at the club and are confident he would reject any potential interest from England.

Aston Villa are considering a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix but will have to strike a suitable financial package for any deal to advance.

Manchester United have a buy-back option in their agreement with Marseille for Mason Greenwood but there is no expectation or intention of Greenwood coming back to Old Trafford in the future.

The Glazer family, Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham group and Red Bull are among the potential investors in Hundred franchises later this year.

An elite French anti-terrorist unit will help provide a "ring of steel" around Israel's first Paris Olympics event after calls for pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have poured scorn on accusations Max Verstappen's foul-mouthed outbursts at the Hungarian Grand Prix were down to him gaming until 3am that morning.

The contest for the top job in World Rugby looks poised to take an intriguing twist before the elections for the governing body's new chair in November - an appointment which has been described as critical to rugby's "battle for relevance" on the global sporting stage.

Tottenham Hotspur have valued Richarlison at about £60m after Al-Ahli, the Saudi Pro League side, indicated an interest in signing the Brazil forward.

Ben Youngs has revealed that he thought he was going to die after collapsing during training because of a heart condition that has led him to have emergency surgery.

While competitors at the London 2012 Olympics flocked to eat fast food at McDonald's, at the Paris Games the most in-demand place in the athletes' village is the restaurant area staffed by Michelin-star chefs.

Tom Daley and Helen Glover are the favourites to be chosen as flagbearers for the British team at Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Eddie Howe is confident Anthony Gordon will stay at Newcastle and emphasised that, despite interest from Liverpool, the England winger remained an "integral" part of the club's plans.

Chelsea have reportedly made an initial approach to sign Danish youth international Filip Jorgensen from Villareal.

Sotheby's are set to auction off Diego Maradona's match-worn 1986 World Cup semi-final shirt - which has an estimated value of between £620,000 ($800,000) and £926,000 ($1.2m).

The ECB are hoping to entice American investors for the Hundred after contacting NFL owners and explaining the rules of the game in their pitch.

Cricketers claim they were assaulted and verbally abused by football fans going to Manchester United's 'friendly' against Rangers at the home of Scottish rugby, sparking a Police Scotland investigation.

Serie A new boys Como are reportedly targeting a move for a forgotten former Liverpool player, Arthur Melo.

Connor Goldson is in Cyprus for a medical ahead of sealing his exit from Rangers.

Bill Foley has taken aim at Hibs' hierarchy and accused them of ignoring his input following his £6million investment at Easter Road.

Ianis Hagi has reportedly agreed terms on a move to Fiorentina - but it remains to be seen if the Italian side will meet Rangers' asking price.