Reece James admits Enzo Fernandez's return to Chelsea's squad could cause a 'problem' - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Reece James has admitted Enzo Fernandez's return to the Chelsea squad on Monday could cause a "problem".

A suspected drink-driver crashed into one of Marcus Rashford's cars - leaving his Manchester United team-mate Tyrell Malacia needing checks in hospital.

Chelsea are ready to let up to 12 more players leave this summer after Malang Sarr's £100k-a-week contract was ripped up.

Brazil football legend Zico fell victim to a robbery in Paris after thieves snatched his briefcase with £420,000 worth of valuable items.

Chelsea icon Dennis Wise has left Serie A side Como 1907 and appeared to take aim at Cesc Fabregas in his departure statement.

Antoine Griezmann is edging closer to a move away from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are pursuing a deal to sign Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Lisbon, according to reports.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has hit back at claims he was 'affected' by praise for team-mate Stefan Ortega.

West Ham are ramping up their pursuit of striker Jhon Duran and could be set to meet Aston Villa's £40m valuation, after having their opening bid for the player rejected.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly open to a move to a Serie A club.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed Mohamed Salah has been impressed by Arne Slot during the early weeks of the Dutchman's reign.

THE ATHLETIC

Borussia Dortmund are in advanced talks to sign defender Yan Couto from Manchester City with a deal expected to be concluded in the coming days.

Mario Lemina has been named as Wolves' new captain following Max Kilman's departure for West Ham United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's search for a right-back may have taken a positive turn following the breakdown of talks between West Ham United and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to repeat their loan success with David Raya by luring Euro 2024 star Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are reportedly pressing ahead in their pursuit of Spanish Olympian Samu Omorodion.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Joao Neves this summer have been dashed as Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for the Benfica sensation.

THE TIMES

Arsenal target Nico Williams appears destined for Barcelona, whose president Joan Laporta has claimed the club have the money to sign the Spain and Athletic Bilbao winger.

Thomas Bach is due to step down as president of the IOC next year but seasoned observers believe the ground is being prepared to change the rules to allow the 70-year-old German to remain in power.

The dates of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 have been moved to allow organisers to use university accommodation for the Olympic athletes and media villages.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has firmly slapped a 'not for sale' sign on Celtic striker Kyogo - and insisted the frontman is happy at the club.

Former Celtic standout Jota is reportedly awaiting the green light from new Al-Ittihad boss Laurent Blanc to seal a move to Turkey to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Besiktas.