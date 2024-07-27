Southampton, Leicester want Ben Doak from Liverpool as Arne Slot showdown talks loom - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Leicester and Southampton are among several clubs keen on signing Liverpool starlet Ben Doak this summer - with the talented Scottish winger set to sit down with Arne Slot after the Reds' pre-season tour to decide whether to leave or not.

Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Marc Cucurella will not rejoin Chelsea's squad in the United States as the trio of Euro 2024 are being afforded an extended break after the Euro 2024 final.

Fabio Carvalho insists he is ready to prove to new Liverpool boss Arne Slot that he is good enough to stick around at Anfield this season and fight for his place in a crowded field of talented attackers.

West Ham are lining up Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as new manager Julen Lopetegui looks to strengthen his options at right-back ahead of the Premier League season.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks to join Genoa on a free transfer.

Eddie Howe has held "positive talks" with Newcastle United's hierarchy and has reiterated that he wants "collaboration" on transfers, rather than the "final say".

SUNDAY MIRROR

England fans will come to regret hounding Gareth Southgate out of the Three Lions job, according to Tom Heaton. Heaton is the first member of Southgate's coaching staff to speak publicly following his resignation in the wake of defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

Pep Guardiola says he is happy at Manchester City when responding to rumours linking him with the vacant England job.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Triathlon training in the Seine is understood to be in jeopardy, with water quality testers due to carry out an early hours inspection after heavy rainfall.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian owners are considering making a first major investment in cricket by taking a stake in a new Hundred team based in the North East.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Aston Villa are set to investigate Jhon Duran after the striker appeared to make a gesture associated with West Ham on an Instagram live stream, amid transfer interest from the Hammers.

DAILY RECORD

Al-Ittihad have reportedly told all suitors for Jota they must pay his full salary if they want to snap up the winger on loan this summer.