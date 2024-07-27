Southampton, Leicester want Ben Doak from Liverpool as Arne Slot showdown talks loom - Paper Talk

Plus: Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea in talks to join Genoa on free transfer; Aston Villa set to investigate Jhon Duran after apparent West Ham-related gesture on Instagram; Fabio Carvalho says he is ready to prove to Arne Slot he can stick around at Liverpool
Saturday 27 July 2024 22:59, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Leicester and Southampton are among several clubs keen on signing Liverpool starlet Ben Doak this summer - with the talented Scottish winger set to sit down with Arne Slot after the Reds' pre-season tour to decide whether to leave or not.
Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Marc Cucurella will not rejoin Chelsea's squad in the United States as the trio of Euro 2024 are being afforded an extended break after the Euro 2024 final.
Fabio Carvalho insists he is ready to prove to new Liverpool boss Arne Slot that he is good enough to stick around at Anfield this season and fight for his place in a crowded field of talented attackers.
West Ham are lining up Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as new manager Julen Lopetegui looks to strengthen his options at right-back ahead of the Premier League season.
THE ATHLETIC
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks to join Genoa on a free transfer.
Eddie Howe has held "positive talks" with Newcastle United's hierarchy and has reiterated that he wants "collaboration" on transfers, rather than the "final say".
SUNDAY MIRROR
England fans will come to regret hounding Gareth Southgate out of the Three Lions job, according to Tom Heaton. Heaton is the first member of Southgate's coaching staff to speak publicly following his resignation in the wake of defeat in the Euro 2024 final.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Triathlon training in the Seine is understood to be in jeopardy, with water quality testers due to carry out an early hours inspection after heavy rainfall.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian owners are considering making a first major investment in cricket by taking a stake in a new Hundred team based in the North East.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Aston Villa are set to investigate Jhon Duran after the striker appeared to make a gesture associated with West Ham on an Instagram live stream, amid transfer interest from the Hammers.
DAILY RECORD
Al-Ittihad have reportedly told all suitors for Jota they must pay his full salary if they want to snap up the winger on loan this summer.