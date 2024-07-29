Napoli open to including Victor Osimhen in deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Napoli are open to including Romelu Lukaku in discussions with Chelsea over Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A side keen to wrap up a move for the Belgium striker.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that two boxers who were disqualified from the world champion­ships last year for failing gender eligibility tests will be allowed to fight in Paris.

Manchester United are closing in on signing Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui after agreeing a fee of between £15m and £20m for the right-back, with a potential stumbling block the need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to finance the transfer.

Christian Eriksen wants to play for the next three years at the highest level but the Manchester United midfielder admits he may in time countenance dropping to a lower standard - potentially even into park football. The Dane signed for United in July 2022 and his contract expires in June.

DAILY MAIL

Steve Bruce could make a shock return to management - as coach of Jamaica.

Rafael Nadal has revealed he will make a decision on whether to retire from tennis after the Olympics following his singles defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Former Manchester United star Tobin Heath has claimed that the club's women's team were let down by the board during the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku is set to return to the club's training ground to begin his preparations for the new season with stars not included in the Blues' USA pre-season tour squad.

Christian Eriksen believes Manchester United have learned their lesson from last summer's overloaded US tour by putting football first during their stay in Los Angeles.

Former England international Steven Caulker has signed for the 16th club of his career - Turkish second-tier outfit Keciorengucu - after advertising his availability as a free agent on social media.

EVENING STANDARD

Aaron Anselmino has hailed his imminent move to Chelsea as a "dream".

David Pleat will no longer be part of Tottenham's scouting department.

THE SUN

Image: Julian Alvarez has spoken about his time at Man City

Julian Alvarez has admitted he is not happy being left out of the biggest Manchester City games.

Aston Villa's star signing Amadou Onana has launched a music career just days after his move from Everton.

THE MIRROR

Arne Slot is using Liverpool's pre-season tour to assess his players before making recruitment and retention decisions after rejecting a bid for Wataru Endo.

Image: Liverpool have rejected a big for Wataru Endo

THE TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest's player of the season Murillo has declared his commitment to the club and is focused on staying for at least another year.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are locked in internal talks about a potential bid for Lawrence Shankland - as manager Philippe Clement threw an olive branch at wantaway Todd Cantwell.

Rangers are set to miss out on Goncalo Borges with FC Porto reportedly in the "final stages" of rubber stamping a move to Strasbourg.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hannibal Mejbri could leave Manchester United in the next few days, according to a report.