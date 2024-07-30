Manchester United: Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is focused on getting the best from Marcus Rashford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Ruud van Nistelrooy is trying to get Marcus Rashford back to his best after making an instant impact on his Manchester United return.

Enzo Fernandez apologised to his Chelsea team-mates and pledged a charity donation after joining up with the squad in the US.

Julian Alvarez has hinted he could leave Manchester City due to frustration at not starting in the club's biggest matches.

Amanda Staveley admits she's 'devastated' over her Newcastle exit but insists the club are in 'incredibly safe hands', before revealing she could 'move on to other projects' amid Tottenham links.

GUARDIAN

Napoli are poised to make new £10m bid for Billy Gilmour.

Brighton will reluctantly allow Pascal Gross to join Borussia Dortmund after agreeing a deal worth an initial £5.9m.

Having spent more than £70m bringing in Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman and Yankuba Minteh, Brighton have been linked with a move for Ferdi Kadioglu.

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen on an initial loan from Napoli and are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the sale of Conor Gallagher.

A "heartbroken" Jack Grealish intends to use his omission from England's Euro 2024 squad as motivation for the new season.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham have entered talks over a possible deal to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Chelsea are in talks over a stunning swap deal, with Victor Osmihen pushing to leave Napoli.

THE SUN

BBC bosses are lining up Gareth Southgate as Ian Wright's replacement on Match of the Day, according to reports.

Man Utd fans are getting excited about the prospect of signing Jamal Musiala after a comment from new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Chelsea locked in talks with Napoli over Romelu Lukaku.

Man Utd have knocked back a minuscule bid for midfielder Scott McTominay from Galatasaray.

THE MIRROR

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is planning to be 'selfish' in order to impress Arne Slot.

Mikel Arteta shut down suggestions that Arsenal could be in for another record-breaking summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has been told to forget about challenging for the Premier League title this season, by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are interested in a loan for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles - but don't want to include him in a deal for Matt O'Riley.

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup admits Adam Idah faces disciplinary action after going awol for their pre-season flight to Germany.

Aberdeen have kicked out a bid for striker Bojan Miovski from Espanyol.

Wantaway Todd Cantwell has declared he is "thankful" to have played alongside Connor Goldson as he spoke for the first time since his Rangers transfer request was made public.