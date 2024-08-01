Fulham lead chase for Aston Villa's Diego Carlos as Spurs target Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Fulham are among the clubs interested in signing Diego Carlos from Aston Villa.

Paul Scholes has ranked Manchester United's greatest midfielders, and he has not placed the club's iconic former captain Roy Keane in the No1 spot.

Fulham have made another bid for Scott McTominay, offering £23m for the Manchester United midfielder.

DAILY MIRROR

Ivan Toney's hopes of securing a summer exit from Brentford could be put on hold after the west Londoners saw new frontman Igor Thiago injured on his debut.

Arsenal are in the process of finalising the £25m signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino after club-to-club talks entered key stages.

Manchester United's Old Trafford rebuild could cost close to £2.5bn, according to reports, in a blow to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to upgrade the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United are expected to dip back into the transfer market after losing Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro to injury in pre-season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are reportedly set to move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Hampshire are expected to become the first county owned by an overseas franchise after agreeing a £120m sale to the owners of the Delhi Capitals.

Zak Crawley is expected to be ruled out of all of England's Test series against Sri Lanka, and could face a race to be fit for the tour to Pakistan after an operation on a broken finger.

THE ATHLETIC

Novak Djokovic fears his meniscus tear injury has recurred ahead of Olympic tennis semi-final.

THE SUN

Teenage darts whiz Luke ­Littler is planning to toast his success with his own beer range - despite being too young to drink.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of leaving Manchester United.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is reportedly eager to join Liverpool if the chance arises this summer.

David Moyes has admitted he failed in pursuits of Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas during his time at Manchester United.

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace are ironing out the final details of a loan deal that would see Malcolm Ebiowei join Oxford on loan.

DAILY RECORD

Russell Martin insists there is "not a chance" Celtic target Shea Charles will be allowed to leave Southampton unless they can bring in reinforcements first.

Celtic are said to be keeping tabs on Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag - with the Hungary star reportedly on a three-man watchlist.