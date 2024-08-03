Liverpool join race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are ready to join the bidding battle for England star Marc Guehi.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is angling for a new contract at Crystal Palace as his reputation soars.

Liverpool want left-back Julio Soler and see him as Andy Robertson's long-term replacement.

Liverpool are stalling on a decision on young attacker Jayden Danns, who is wanted by Wayne Rooney at Plymouth.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Julian Alvarez after the Manchester City dropped a big hint about his future.

Jude Bellingham waved at fans as he rocked up at Bradford's Valley Parade to watch his little brother Jobe in action.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly been told they will need to match Dominic Solanke's £65m release clause if they wish to sign the Bournemouth striker this summer.

Liverpool could pocket themselves a healthy £10m in additional transfer funds if Tottenham secure the signature of Solanke.

Image: Dominic Solanke is reportedly wanted by Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted dabbling in a new sport outside of the world of football, as he takes up padel. The Portuguese star has been seen playing a few matches with long-time friend Miguel Paixao, who he has known since his Sporting days.

DAILY MIRROR

Eddie Nketiah's proposed move to Marseille has taken a twist after the French giants reportedly opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over a loan-to-buy swoop for Youssoufa Moukoko.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has already contacted Darwin Nunez to tell the Uruguayan striker he wants him to be the frontman for his Reds' revolution.

DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid have started negotiations with Manchester City over a possible deal for Julian Alvarez - and PSG are interested too.

Pep Guardiola says he will try to make his half-time team talks shorter after Manchester City were fined £2m for late kick-offs by the Premier League.

Liverpool are preparing to make big calls on the futures of a number of their young stars - with Bobby Clark among the players who could leave.

Louis van Gaal has provided a positive update on his fight with prostate cancer and revealed he was approached by a big European club to become their manager.

DAILY RECORD

Adam Idah received a frosty reception on his return to action for Norwich City on Saturday - as links over a return to Celtic on a permanent basis continue to swirl.

Rapid Bucharest boss Neil Lennon has returned home to attend to a family emergency.