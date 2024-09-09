Manchester United winger Antony wants to leave Old Trafford on loan - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Antony is pushing for a loan move away from Old Trafford and may have played his last game for Manchester United.

Manchester United chiefs are already drawing up transfer plans for next summer and want to sign four players, including Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

Flamengo have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign free agent Anthony Martial.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has revealed he spoke to Sweden team-mate Alexander Isak about a potential move to Newcastle.

EVENING STANDARD

Virgil van Dijk has revealed he wants to sign a new contract to stay at Liverpool for at least the next two years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson discusses what Liverpool will need to do in order to keep their big names that will be out of contract at the end of the season.

DAILY MAIL

Neal Maupay has admitted his 'relief' at leaving Everton in his first Marseille press conference.

Mohamed Salah has 'received interest' from two of Liverpool's biggest European rivals as the saga over his Anfield contract, which ends next summer, gathers pace.

London has emerged as the front-runner to host the inaugural finals weekend of the new Nations Championship, after unions opted to reject a lucrative approach from Qatar.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has seen efforts to knock down his home to make way for a dream redevelopment thwarted by planning officers.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea have stepped up talks with AEK Athens over the sale of striker David Datro Fofana in the hope a move can be agreed before the window shuts in Greece on Wednesday.

Hwang Ui-jo has left Nottingham Forest to join Alanyaspor in a permanent deal.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has undergone surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is expected to be out for 12 months.

THE GUARDIAN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol gives insight into a reported rift between Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly

Chelsea's civil war has led Clearlake Capital, the US private equity firm that owns a majority shareholding in the club, to consider buying out Todd Boehly or striking a deal with the billionaire that would remove his influence and keep him in little more than a ceremonial role.

THE INDEPENDENT

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's continued goalscoring form for his country proves "that Saudi football has quality".

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted that he was "upset" over not making the final 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Real Madrid striker Kaka has praised the impact Jude Bellingham has made at the club and has backed him to one day win the coveted Ballon d'Or as he did in 2007.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr said she will not jeopardise her future in the game by rushing her recovery from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United's hopes of luring Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford on a free transfer have received a boost.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Martin Odegaard's injury after their captain was taken off while on international duty.

Dejan Kulusevski has weighed in on the ongoing row within the Sweden national team by branding the conflict as "unnecessary".

Rob Holding has purged his Instagram of Crystal Palace content after being sidelined at the club.

THE TIMES

The RFU will make about 42 members of staff redundant - approximately seven per cent of its workforce - despite signing a £100m naming-rights deal for Twickenham stadium.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been offered a deal to end his exile from the game with Turkish minnows Erokspor putting an offer on the table.

Besiktas boss Gio van Bronckhorst has reportedly held talks with Rangers captain James Tavernier's agent with speculation over a move to Turkey ramping up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers defender John Souttar on the potential of captain James Tavernier leaving the club to join Trabzonspor after an initial bid.

Bologna are reportedly set to offer club captain Lewis Ferguson a new contract as the coveted Scotland star edges closer to a return from a serious knee injury.

Luis Palma has insisted that it is only injury that has put him down the pecking order at Celtic so far this season.

Former Rangers loanee Malik Tillman is said to be of interest to Juventus - despite only sealing a permanent switch to PSV Eindhoven four months ago.

Ryan Kent reportedly turned down a move to Scotland this summer - as the former Rangers star attempts to force the club into a bumper contract termination.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Levein has been hit with an SFA charge for his criticism of ref Iain Snedden following St Johnstone's defeat to Motherwell last month.