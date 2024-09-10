Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a nastier team as part of a three-pronged plan - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag is urging his players to be nastier as part of a three-pronged plan to improve Manchester United's performances this season.

Ilkay Gundogan is thought to have left Barcelona disappointed with the behaviour of two of his former team-mates - Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy with the return of former captain Ilkay Gundogan and accepts it was a no-brainer!

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal did not hesitate when asked to name the player he would most like to play with one day - Kevin De Bruyne.

Aston Villa have defended their ticket pricing for European games despite backlash from supporters' groups.

Thiago Silva was given a hero's welcome as he returned to Chelsea's Cobham training base this week.

THE SUN

Austria star Christoph Baumgartner has apologised to Martin Odegaard after leaving the Arsenal skipper in tears and then on crutches.

Ivan Rakitic has claimed that his Barcelona side were beaten by Liverpool in 2019 because they were "bored".

Manchester United were one of three clubs who moved for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero this summer, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Martin Odegaard could face a month on the sidelines as Arsenal face an anxious wait over the extent of his ankle injury.

Alan Smith discusses the potential loss of Arsenal's Martin Odegaard ahead of the North London Derby this weekend.

Manchester United have decided they will let three players leave when their contracts expire next summer - Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

THE ATHLETIC

Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov has taken legal action against a company owned by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, creating a complicating factor in the club's already difficult takeover process.

Brighton & Hove Albion's new signing Ferdi Kadioglu says he is available for Saturday's Premier League home game against Ipswich Town.

Curtis Jones has returned to full training ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game with Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kevin De Bruyne's international future is in doubt after he criticised Belgium's tactics and footage emerged of his frustration when talking to technical director Frank Vercauteren.

Newcastle United are moving ahead with plans for the January transfer window and sporting director Paul Mitchell and manager Eddie Howe are determined to put their summer issues behind them.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville assess Newcastle's transfer window after another frustrating summer for the Magpies.

Premiership Rugby, the umbrella organisation that manages the top league in English club rugby, has made three senior executives redundant as part of a major restructuring of the business.

Premiership clubs face the prospect of fines if they abuse new player-welfare regulations with the game limit coming down to 30 matches this season.

THE GUARDIAN

John Textor is considering giving Everton fans the chance to buy shares in the club if he succeeds in his £600m bid to take control from Farhad Moshiri.

The Stockport assistant coach Andy Mangan has been denied a move to Real Madrid after being refused a work permit.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have said they will not reverse a 20 per cent increase in parking charges for disabled supporters because they want to treat all their fans the same.

Aston Villa have defended their "out of touch" Champions League ticket prices by claiming that they are necessary to enable them to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi is refusing to give up on his Rangers dream and declared he will fight tooth and nail to save his Ibrox career.

Aberdeen are set to ramp up contract talks with Jamie McGrath.